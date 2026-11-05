Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Gold prices decline ahead of wedding season; buyers may find opportunity

Gold prices decline ahead of wedding season; buyers may find opportunity

According to the bullion website, 24K gold was valued at Rs 1,53,780 per 10 grams on Sept 21, reflecting a 5.13% decline over the month

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:12 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. iStock
Advertisement

As the wedding season begins, gold buyers in India may see the recent decline in prices as an opportunity to purchase jewellery. As of October 21, 24K gold was priced at Rs 1,46,270 per 10 grams, while 22K gold was priced at Rs 1,34,081 for the same weight.

According to the bullion website, 24K gold was valued at Rs 1,53,780 per 10 grams on September 21, reflecting a 5.13 per cent decline over the month.

Advertisement

Reasons for the decline in gold prices

Increasing US interest rates and bond yields: Unexpectedly high US inflation and assertive actions by the Federal Reserve resulted in higher US Treasury yields. Since gold offers no interest, higher returns on bonds attract investments away from bullion.

Advertisement

Surge in crude oil prices and geopolitical strife: Heightened conflicts in the Middle East and rising oil prices amplified global inflation concerns, prompting traders to anticipate further interest rate increases by central banks.

Cooling physical demand: Worldwide demand for physical gold bars, coins and jewellery witnessed a significant year-on-year (YoY) decline following unprecedented bull markets.

Advertisement

Strengthening US dollar: A stronger dollar increases the cost of dollar-denominated gold for international buyers, thereby reducing global demand.

What the decline signifies for different groups of buyers

Retail buyers and wedding shoppers: The decline offers a lower entry cost for festive and wedding purchases, potentially resulting in savings of thousands of rupees per 10 grams.

Long-term investors (SIPs/ETFs): This could indicate a period of strong consolidation following an intense rally rather than a fundamental collapse in gold prices.

Short-term speculators: The decline may pose a significant volatility risk, as attempting to identify the precise market bottom could result in losses due to sudden price fluctuations.

What experts say

According to some experts, the ongoing price correction offers a favourable buying opportunity. Considering that Dhanteras and Diwali typically witness an increase in gold purchases, they believe gold prices are unlikely to decline much further.

Furthermore, experts said the ongoing trend of gold accumulation by global central banks should help support prevailing prices.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts