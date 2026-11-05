Gold prices decline ahead of wedding season; buyers may find opportunity

As the wedding season begins, gold buyers in India may see the recent decline in prices as an opportunity to purchase jewellery. As of October 21, 24K gold was priced at Rs 1,46,270 per 10 grams, while 22K gold was priced at Rs 1,34,081 for the same weight.

According to the bullion website, 24K gold was valued at Rs 1,53,780 per 10 grams on September 21, reflecting a 5.13 per cent decline over the month.

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Reasons for the decline in gold prices

Increasing US interest rates and bond yields: Unexpectedly high US inflation and assertive actions by the Federal Reserve resulted in higher US Treasury yields. Since gold offers no interest, higher returns on bonds attract investments away from bullion.

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Surge in crude oil prices and geopolitical strife: Heightened conflicts in the Middle East and rising oil prices amplified global inflation concerns, prompting traders to anticipate further interest rate increases by central banks.

Cooling physical demand: Worldwide demand for physical gold bars, coins and jewellery witnessed a significant year-on-year (YoY) decline following unprecedented bull markets.

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Strengthening US dollar: A stronger dollar increases the cost of dollar-denominated gold for international buyers, thereby reducing global demand.

What the decline signifies for different groups of buyers

Retail buyers and wedding shoppers: The decline offers a lower entry cost for festive and wedding purchases, potentially resulting in savings of thousands of rupees per 10 grams.

Long-term investors (SIPs/ETFs): This could indicate a period of strong consolidation following an intense rally rather than a fundamental collapse in gold prices.

Short-term speculators: The decline may pose a significant volatility risk, as attempting to identify the precise market bottom could result in losses due to sudden price fluctuations.

What experts say

According to some experts, the ongoing price correction offers a favourable buying opportunity. Considering that Dhanteras and Diwali typically witness an increase in gold purchases, they believe gold prices are unlikely to decline much further.

Furthermore, experts said the ongoing trend of gold accumulation by global central banks should help support prevailing prices.