Home / Business / Gold reclaims all-time high level of Rs 89,450/10g amid firm global cues

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had settled at Rs 88,850 per 10 grams on Wednesday
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:02 PM Mar 13, 2025 IST
Gold prices climbed by Rs 600 to revisit the all-time high of Rs 89,450 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a firm global trend, according to local marketmen.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity advanced by Rs 600 to reclaim its all-time high level of Rs 89,450 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also rallied by Rs 1,000 to hit nearly a five-month high of Rs 1,01,200 per kg. The white metal had finished at Rs 1,00,200 per kg in the previous market close.

Meanwhile, in futures trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery rallied by Rs 210 or 0.24 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 86,896 per 10 grams in the evening session.

