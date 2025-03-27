DT
PT
Gold rises Rs 365 to reclaim Rs 91,000/10 gram-mark          

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 90,685 per 10 grams on Wednesday
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:24 PM Mar 27, 2025 IST
Gold prices increased by Rs 365 to Rs 91,050 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a strong trend in the overseas markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity also rose by Rs 365 to Rs 90,600 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 90,235 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also went up by Rs 200 to Rs 1,01,700 per kg. It had ended at Rs 1,01,500 per kg on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, gold futures for April delivery surged by Rs 828 or 0.94 per cent to trade near a record high of Rs 88,466 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

