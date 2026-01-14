DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 Jan
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Gold set to extend rally in 2026 as investors hedge against market bubbles: Report

Gold set to extend rally in 2026 as investors hedge against market bubbles: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:50 PM Jan 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Gold is set to remain firmly in the spotlight in 2026 as investors brace for a year of strong risk-asset performance accompanied by rising uncertainty, according to Standard Chartered's latest global outlook.

Advertisement

The report notes, "We remain Overweight on gold, with 3- and 12-month price targets at USD 4,350/oz and USD 4,800/oz, respectively. Ongoing Emerging Market (EM) central bank demand and supportive macro conditions should sustain gold's rally."

Advertisement

It expects gold to extend its multi-year rally, supported by sustained central bank buying, a weaker US dollar and the re-emergence of gold's inverse relationship with real bond yields.

Advertisement

These factors, combined with elevated geopolitical and macroeconomic risks, are reinforcing gold's role as a key portfolio diversifier, it said.

While gold prices are already at record highs in inflation-adjusted terms, the bank notes that the metal remains relatively inexpensive when compared with global equities, particularly the US S&P 500.

Advertisement

The outlook comes as markets debate whether soaring equity valuations driven largely by AI enthusiasm are approaching bubble territory.

While Standard Chartered does not see conditions yet resembling past financial crises, it warns that higher dispersion across asset classes makes diversification essential. In this environment, gold is expected to act as a stabilising force should optimism around growth assets falter.

It highlighted that the emerging market central banks continue to diversify away from the US dollar, and gold remains their preferred reserve alternative. This diversification trend has not run its course, providing a strong, price-insensitive source of demand that underpins the market even during bouts of volatility.

The report expects the USD to weaken over a 6-12 month horizon as the Federal Reserve cuts rates further and the US yield advantage narrows.

Notably, a softer dollar boosts gold prices by making the metal cheaper for non-US buyers and reinforcing its role as a currency hedge. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts