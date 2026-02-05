DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Gold, silver plunge on firm dollar, broad market selloff

Gold, silver plunge on firm dollar, broad market selloff

Spot silver slumps nearly 15%, gold drops over 2%; Asia shares slump as global tech selloff spooks investors

article_Author
Reuters
Updated At : 12:57 PM Feb 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Gold and silver prices fell sharply in a broader market selloff on Thursday, as an advance in the dollar to a near two-week high and signs of easing US-China trade tensions added further pressure on the precious metals.

Advertisement

Spot gold declined 2.5 per cent at $4,838.81 per ounce, as of 0535 GMT, retreating from a near one-week high hit earlier in the session.

Advertisement

US gold futures for April delivery dropped 1.9 per cent to $4,855.60 per ounce.

Advertisement

“The dollar received a new lease of life with the (Kevin) Warsh nomination (as Federal Reserve chief), and the currency has been able to keep making forward progress ... traders are more circumspect now on gold in light of recent extreme volatility,” Tim Waterer, KCM chief trade analyst, said.

The dollar rose to a near two-week high on Thursday, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for other currency holders.

Advertisement

“Sentiment (has) turned soggy across most asset classes, including precious metals, cryptocurrencies and regional equities, with losses feeding into one another and creating a self-reinforcing feedback loop amid thin market liquidity,” said Christopher Wong, a strategist at OCBC.

Asia stocks faltered, tracking their US peers as concerns about the exploding costs of AI investment hounded the tech sector.

Spot silver plummeted 14.9 per cent to $74.94 an ounce. Last week, the precious metal touched a record high of $121.64.

“The industrial demand has vanished at the higher levels. Most of the industrial buyers have stopped buying silver, and even solar panel producers in China are looking for alternatives,” Shah added.

On the geopolitical front, Iran and the US have agreed to hold talks in Oman on Friday, officials on both sides said.

China is considering buying more US-farmed soybeans, US President Donald Trump said after what he called “very positive” talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

“If you remove geopolitical tensions and the de-dollarisation trend for the time being ... the metals have little room to run,” said Kunal Shah, head of research at Nirmal Bang Commodities in Mumbai.

Spot platinum slumped 8.7 per cent to $2,033.35 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $2,918.80 on January 26, while palladium shed 5.8 per cent to $1,672.00.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts