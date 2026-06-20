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Home / Business / Gold, silver prices slip marginally on Saturday

Gold, silver prices slip marginally on Saturday

Following increase in import duties, gold imports have dropped from 75-100 tonnes to 25-30 tonnes

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:13 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Ten grams of 24-carat gold were trading at Rs 1,45,850 in early trading on Saturday, down Rs 10 from the previous day, while silver's price dropped by Rs 100 as well, with 1 kilogram of the valuable metal sold for Rs 2,49,900.

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Ten grams of 22-carat gold sold for Rs 1,33,690, a drop of Rs 10. Ten grams of 24-carat gold cost Rs 1,48,030 in Chennai and Rs 1,45,850 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

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In Delhi, ten kilos of 24-carat gold cost Rs 1,46,000.

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Ten grams of 22-carat gold cost Rs 1,33,690 in Mumbai, Rs 1,35,690 in Chennai, and the same price in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, ten kilos of 22-carat gold cost Rs 1,33,840 in Delhi. While one kilogram of silver cost Rs 2,49,900 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

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In Chennai, one kilogram of silver cost Rs 2,54,900.

A stronger dollar and hawkish indications from the US Federal Reserve put pressure on the non-yielding commodity, which caused US gold prices to slightly decrease on Friday and were on track for a third straight weekly decline.

As of 0043 GMT, spot gold was down 0.5 percent at USD 4,189.26 per ounce. US gold futures for delivery in August dropped 0.9 percent to USD 4,207.80.

Earlier, on 18 June, India's imports of gold have decreased by almost 70 percent to 25–30 tonnes after the customs levy on the yellow metal was more than doubled to 15 per cent, Finance Ministry official had stated.

Following a month-long increase in import duties, gold imports have dropped from 75-100 tonnes to 25-30 tonnes. However, India's imports of gold increased by 34 per cent year over year to USD 3.41 billion in May due to rising precious metal prices.

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