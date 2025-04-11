DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Gold skyrockets Rs 6,250 to breach Rs 96,000 level as US-China trade war intensifies

Gold skyrockets Rs 6,250 to breach Rs 96,000 level as US-China trade war intensifies

Analysts say the precious metal hitting lifetime high levels in the international markets on strong safe-haven demand amid escalating US-China trade tensions boosted the domestic prices
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:36 PM Apr 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Gold prices surged by Rs 6,250 to hit a record high of Rs 96,450 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday due to heavy demand from local jewellers and retailers, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Analysts said the precious metal hitting lifetime high levels in the international markets on strong safe-haven demand amid escalating US-China trade tensions boosted the domestic prices.

On Wednesday, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 90,200 per 10 grams.

Advertisement

Rebounding after four days of sharp fall, gold of 99.5 per cent purity surged by Rs 6,250 to touch an all-time high of Rs 96,000 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 89,750 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also registered a steep rise of Rs 2,300 to Rs 95,500 per kg, largely in tandem with global trends. The white metal had closed at Rs 93,200 per kg in the previous market close.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper