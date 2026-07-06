DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Gold slips Rs 150, silver drops Rs 5,000 as strong US dollar dents bullion demand

Gold slips Rs 150, silver drops Rs 5,000 as strong US dollar dents bullion demand

Traders said the market remained range-bound as investors balanced lingering geopolitical risks in West Asia against a stronger greenback and expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:50 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Gold prices slipped Rs 150 to Rs 1,50,650 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, and silver dropped Rs 5,000, as a sluggish global trend and a firm US dollar prompted traders to trim positions in precious metals.

Advertisement

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,50,800 per 10 grams in the preceding session.

Advertisement

Silver snapped its four-day rally, declining Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,40,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from Friday’s closing level of Rs 2,45,000 per kg, according to local dealers.

Advertisement

Traders said the market remained range-bound as investors balanced lingering geopolitical risks in West Asia against a stronger greenback and expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

“Gold prices experienced a slight decline in the domestic markets on Monday, as investors navigated the complex landscape of Washington-Tehran relations while awaiting key inflation data from the US,” said Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk.

Advertisement

In the international markets, spot gold and silver edged lower to USD 4,160.60 and USD 62.24 per ounce, respectively.

“The yellow metal has slipped in the overseas trade on a firmer dollar as traders continue to discount an interest rate hike this year by the US Federal Reserve,” Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.

He said investors will keep a close watch on the US ISM Services (June) numbers and other macroeconomic indicators for fresh signals on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy move.

On the outlook, Singh noted that the precious metal is expected to maintain a positive bias on optimism over easing inflation and weak US jobs data.

However, expectations that the Fed could keep interest rates elevated for longer are likely to limit any sharp upside in prices, he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts