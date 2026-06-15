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Home / Business / Gold supply crunch drags India's jewellery exports; silver shipments surge 172%: GJEPC

Gold supply crunch drags India's jewellery exports; silver shipments surge 172%: GJEPC

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ANI
Updated At : 11:03 PM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): India's gem and jewellery exports declined 6 per cent year-on-year to USD 4.27 billion during April-May 2026, weighed down by a sharp fall in plain gold jewellery shipments amid gold supply constraints and rising input costs, even as silver jewellery exports emerged as a bright spot with a surge of over 172 per cent, according to the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

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India's gems and jewellery industry has been facing challenges due to several factors including increased gold prices, limited availability of gold for export production and regulatory bottlenecks impacting gold supply through banking channels.

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According to the release, India's overall exports registered a growth of 3.99 per cent in rupee terms despite 6.03 per cent decline in dollar terms. The decline was largely due to a steep fall in plain gold jewellery exports, which dropped 40.11 per cent year-on-year to USD 635.95 million from USD 1.06 billion in the same period last year.

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Plain gold jewellery exports remain a major area of concern largely attributed to tighter gold imports, which have constrained the availability of the precious metal for export-oriented manufacturing. "We have taken up this matter with the Government and are hopeful of a positive resolution," said GJEPC.

The industry body further highlighted that the "impact is evident in gold consumption for export production, which declined to estimated 11 tonnes during April-May 2026 from around 14 tonnes that was estimated in the corresponding period last year, a reduction of nearly 21.4 per cent."

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Amid weakness in gold jewellery exports, silver jewellery shipments jumped over 172 per cent to USD 365.77 million, as per the release. "Silver Jewellery exports surged 172.53% to US$ 365.77 million (Rs. 3,439.19 crore, up 199.91% in rupee terms) from US$ 134.21 million (Rs. 1,146.73 crore). Strengthening exports is critical to supporting India's balance of payments position and addressing the current account deficit," it said.

"The average gold price during April-May 2026 increased to USD 4,723.88 per troy ounce from USD 3,242.48 per troy ounce in April-May 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 45.69 per cent. While exporters continue to bear the burden of higher input costs, the Duty Drawback rates have not been revised accordingly, adversely affecting the competitiveness and margins of jewellery exporters," it added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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