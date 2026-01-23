Golden Wings Book Awards 2026: A Landmark Celebration of Books and Brilliance

SMPL
New Delhi [India], January 23: Wings Publication International proudly announces the successful hosting of the Golden Wings Book Awards 2026, a prestigious literary celebration recognising exceptional authors and outstanding books across diverse genres. The grand ceremony was held at Radisson Blu, Pune, bringing together a vibrant gathering of writers, publishers, thought leaders, and literary enthusiasts from across India and beyond.
The Golden Wings Book Awards 2026 stood as a powerful tribute to the enduring impact of words and storytelling. The event honoured authors whose works demonstrated originality, depth, relevance, and a lasting resonance with readers. Celebrating both emerging voices and established names, the awards recognised excellence across fiction, non-fiction, poetry, memoirs, self-help, academic writing, and children's literature.
Receiving an overwhelming response with nominations from across the country, the awards reflected the richness and diversity of contemporary literature. Each submission was meticulously evaluated by a distinguished jury panel comprising editors, authors, and industry experts. The judging process emphasised creative vision, narrative strength, thematic depth, literary quality, and reader engagement, ensuring a fair and credible selection of winners.
Jury Panel Highlights
The jury featured eminent literary professionals and thought leaders renowned for their contributions to publishing, writing, coaching, and education. Their collective expertise upheld the transparency, integrity, and prestige of the Golden Wings Book Awards.
- Dr. Kailash Pinjani - #1 Amazon Bestselling Author, Premium Business Success Coach, and Angel Investor
- Dr. Deepak Parbat - #1 Amazon Bestselling Author of Well Done, You're Hired and A Monk in Suit; Author Success Coach and Co-founder of Superfast Author
- Murali Sundaram - Happyness Coach, author of eight books, and Founder of TLC International
- Manika Singh - CEO of Wings Publication International and Literary Director of the Awards
Award-Winning Authors and Their Acclaimed Works:
1) Gulshan Grover: Bad Man
2) Soha Ali Khan: The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous
3) Emraan Hashmi: The Kiss Of Life
4) Amish Tripathi: The Chola Tigers: Avengers Of Somnath
5) Chetan Bhagat: 11 Rules For Life: Secrets To Level Up
6) Acharya Prashant: Truth Without Apology: For Those Tired Of Sweet Lies: A Guide For Those Who Can Stand It
7) Banu Mushtaq: Heart Lamp: Selected Stories
8) Harish Bhat: Doing The Right Thing: Learnings From Ratan Tata
9) Aanya Agrawal: Life Is A Poem
10) Ankita Malik: 5 Rules of Leadership Success & Life Transformation Series
11) Bhavesh Chauhan: Don't Snooze Your Potential
12) Bina Uberoi: Unravelling The Weave -Threads That Endure
13) Binoy Thankachan: Legend - The Man Behind It
14) Charusheel Manikrao Mane: The Architects Of The Universe
15) Dhritika Baishnab: Burning Hearts
16) Dr Nandivada Venkata Satya Kiran Kumar: Desert Fry
17) Dr Reji D. Nair: Zero to Hero & Hero to Super Star: Igniting Young Minds
18) Dr. Anupama Hariharan: Beyond Labels: A Story Of Love, Truth And Unlikely Allies
19) Dr. Karunesh Raghuwanshi & Dr. Sunita Raghuwanshi: 365 Days Of Significance: A Global And Historical Perspective
20) Dr. Monica Pathak: The 3 H Of Longevity
21) Dr. Vivek Mansingh: Achieving Meaningful Success: Unleash The Power Of ME!
22) Govind Pathak: Entangles Realities: The Conflict And Collaboration Between Physics And Mathematics
23) Katamneni Gopichand: Contemplations And Undertones
24) Manu Siddhartha: Shiv Puran Unlocked: A Simplified Journey
25) Nisha Raman: Lava: Fragments Of A Burning Silence
26) Prity Dixit: In Transit, With Love
27) Ranjana Soni: Speak English Today: A Step-By-Step Guide From Basic To Fluent
28) Rhea Gupta: Sketchy Art
29) Rohit Agarwal & Dilip K. Prasad: Cloud Computing For Everyone
30) Sana Mahmood: Kuch Alfaaz
31) Sarfarosh & Sarvashreshtha Sharma: Shoorveer: The Inspiring Story Of Hat-Trick Fauji
32) Sheetal Kumar Niranjan: Looking After The Desi Heart: Your 90-Day Guide To A Healthier & Happier Heart
33) Sridhar Ramu: My Daring Pursuit At Poetry
34) Vivaan Prashant Karulkar: The Sanatan Dharam: True Source Of All Science
Highlights of the Event
The ceremony featured inspiring keynote addresses, engaging author interactions, book showcases, and celebratory moments of recognition, honouring the dedication and creative journeys of award-winning authors. Adding star power to the evening, renowned actor Mr. Gulshan Grover graced the event as the celebrity guest, lending his presence and support to the celebration of literature and creativity.
The atmosphere was marked by enthusiasm, pride, and a shared passion for books and storytelling. Each honoured work reflected a unique voice and perspective, reinforcing literature's power to transcend boundaries, ignite meaningful conversations, and inspire change.
The Golden Wings Book Awards 2026 reaffirmed Wings Publication International's commitment to providing authors with a respected platform for recognition and championing impactful stories that shape the literary landscape.
About Wings Publication International
Wings Publication International is a globally recognised independent publishing house dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and promoting literary talent across borders. With a strong focus on author empowerment, editorial excellence, and ethical publishing practices, Wings Publication continues to support bold voices and meaningful storytelling worldwide.
The Golden Wings Book Awards remain a flagship initiative of Wings Publication International, committed to celebrating literary excellence and elevating voices that shape the future of books and ideas.
