Golden Wings Book Awards 2026: A Landmark Celebration of Books and Brilliance

New Delhi [India], January 23: Wings Publication International proudly announces the successful hosting of the Golden Wings Book Awards 2026, a prestigious literary celebration recognising exceptional authors and outstanding books across diverse genres. The grand ceremony was held at Radisson Blu, Pune, bringing together a vibrant gathering of writers, publishers, thought leaders, and literary enthusiasts from across India and beyond.

The Golden Wings Book Awards 2026 stood as a powerful tribute to the enduring impact of words and storytelling. The event honoured authors whose works demonstrated originality, depth, relevance, and a lasting resonance with readers. Celebrating both emerging voices and established names, the awards recognised excellence across fiction, non-fiction, poetry, memoirs, self-help, academic writing, and children's literature.

Receiving an overwhelming response with nominations from across the country, the awards reflected the richness and diversity of contemporary literature. Each submission was meticulously evaluated by a distinguished jury panel comprising editors, authors, and industry experts. The judging process emphasised creative vision, narrative strength, thematic depth, literary quality, and reader engagement, ensuring a fair and credible selection of winners.

Jury Panel Highlights

The jury featured eminent literary professionals and thought leaders renowned for their contributions to publishing, writing, coaching, and education. Their collective expertise upheld the transparency, integrity, and prestige of the Golden Wings Book Awards.

- Dr. Kailash Pinjani - #1 Amazon Bestselling Author, Premium Business Success Coach, and Angel Investor

- Dr. Deepak Parbat - #1 Amazon Bestselling Author of Well Done, You're Hired and A Monk in Suit; Author Success Coach and Co-founder of Superfast Author

- Murali Sundaram - Happyness Coach, author of eight books, and Founder of TLC International

- Manika Singh - CEO of Wings Publication International and Literary Director of the Awards

Award-Winning Authors and Their Acclaimed Works:

1) Gulshan Grover: Bad Man

2) Soha Ali Khan: The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous

3) Emraan Hashmi: The Kiss Of Life

4) Amish Tripathi: The Chola Tigers: Avengers Of Somnath

5) Chetan Bhagat: 11 Rules For Life: Secrets To Level Up

6) Acharya Prashant: Truth Without Apology: For Those Tired Of Sweet Lies: A Guide For Those Who Can Stand It

7) Banu Mushtaq: Heart Lamp: Selected Stories

8) Harish Bhat: Doing The Right Thing: Learnings From Ratan Tata

9) Aanya Agrawal: Life Is A Poem

10) Ankita Malik: 5 Rules of Leadership Success & Life Transformation Series

11) Bhavesh Chauhan: Don't Snooze Your Potential

12) Bina Uberoi: Unravelling The Weave -Threads That Endure

13) Binoy Thankachan: Legend - The Man Behind It

14) Charusheel Manikrao Mane: The Architects Of The Universe

15) Dhritika Baishnab: Burning Hearts

16) Dr Nandivada Venkata Satya Kiran Kumar: Desert Fry

17) Dr Reji D. Nair: Zero to Hero & Hero to Super Star: Igniting Young Minds

18) Dr. Anupama Hariharan: Beyond Labels: A Story Of Love, Truth And Unlikely Allies

19) Dr. Karunesh Raghuwanshi & Dr. Sunita Raghuwanshi: 365 Days Of Significance: A Global And Historical Perspective

20) Dr. Monica Pathak: The 3 H Of Longevity

21) Dr. Vivek Mansingh: Achieving Meaningful Success: Unleash The Power Of ME!

22) Govind Pathak: Entangles Realities: The Conflict And Collaboration Between Physics And Mathematics

23) Katamneni Gopichand: Contemplations And Undertones

24) Manu Siddhartha: Shiv Puran Unlocked: A Simplified Journey

25) Nisha Raman: Lava: Fragments Of A Burning Silence

26) Prity Dixit: In Transit, With Love

27) Ranjana Soni: Speak English Today: A Step-By-Step Guide From Basic To Fluent

28) Rhea Gupta: Sketchy Art

29) Rohit Agarwal & Dilip K. Prasad: Cloud Computing For Everyone

30) Sana Mahmood: Kuch Alfaaz

31) Sarfarosh & Sarvashreshtha Sharma: Shoorveer: The Inspiring Story Of Hat-Trick Fauji

32) Sheetal Kumar Niranjan: Looking After The Desi Heart: Your 90-Day Guide To A Healthier & Happier Heart

33) Sridhar Ramu: My Daring Pursuit At Poetry

34) Vivaan Prashant Karulkar: The Sanatan Dharam: True Source Of All Science

Highlights of the Event

The ceremony featured inspiring keynote addresses, engaging author interactions, book showcases, and celebratory moments of recognition, honouring the dedication and creative journeys of award-winning authors. Adding star power to the evening, renowned actor Mr. Gulshan Grover graced the event as the celebrity guest, lending his presence and support to the celebration of literature and creativity.

The atmosphere was marked by enthusiasm, pride, and a shared passion for books and storytelling. Each honoured work reflected a unique voice and perspective, reinforcing literature's power to transcend boundaries, ignite meaningful conversations, and inspire change.

The Golden Wings Book Awards 2026 reaffirmed Wings Publication International's commitment to providing authors with a respected platform for recognition and championing impactful stories that shape the literary landscape.

About Wings Publication International

Wings Publication International is a globally recognised independent publishing house dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and promoting literary talent across borders. With a strong focus on author empowerment, editorial excellence, and ethical publishing practices, Wings Publication continues to support bold voices and meaningful storytelling worldwide.

The Golden Wings Book Awards remain a flagship initiative of Wings Publication International, committed to celebrating literary excellence and elevating voices that shape the future of books and ideas.

