Good opportunity in health sector after 12th, make a bright career with GNM course

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 7: There are many career options for youth in the healthcare sector, among which General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) holds an important place. The nursing field works to take care of patients as well as improve their health.

In this field, the responsibility is taken to take complete care of newborns and new mothers (mother-child) and to improve their physical and mental health. There is a huge demand for male and female nurses to take care of sick and injured patients from metropolitan cities to rural areas of the country.

A course called General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) provides basic knowledge and training in nursing and obstetrics. Under this course, focus is on topics like patient care, health education and community health. At present, the demand for skilled professionals in GNM is constantly increasing, so this course is being made available exclusively at DPMI School of Nursing.

The mandatory qualifications for GNM course are that the applicant must have passed 12th from any stream, but students who have passed 12th from Science (Biology) are given preference. Also, the minimum age of the applicant should be 17 years and the maximum age should be 35 years.

GNM is a diploma course, which has a duration of three years. Admission to the course is based on entrance examination and interview, and on successful completion of the course, students are also provided with a six-month internship, so that they can gain experience of working in a real environment.

In this course, basic skills of nursing, obstetrics, maternal health, patient care, child health, mental health and community health nursing are taught. Along with this, detailed information about medical surgical nursing, pharmacology, first aid and psychology is provided to the students.

This is a very useful course for students who dream of making their career as Auxiliary Nurse, Staff Nurse, Home Nurse, Operation Theatre Nurse, Health Visitor, Health Educator, Midwife, Community Health Worker and in hospitals and health organizations.

The GNM course is recognized by the Indian Nursing Council (INC) and Delhi Nursing Council (DNC). After doing this excellent course related to the health sector, one not only gets the opportunity to play an important role in health services but also gets the spiritual pleasure of taking care of patients. People are now becoming very aware about their health, so there are immense possibilities of making a career in this field.

Obtaining a nursing diploma provides attractive job opportunities. The starting salary after completion of the course is 2.6-3 lakhs per year, which reaches 7.5-8 lakhs per year with experience. Youth interested in admission in GNM course of DPMI, Delhi can visit www.dpmiindia.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)