Good work must be recognised, poor work must have consequences: Gadkari calls for greater accountability in urban road development

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has called for better project preparation, skilled engineers and greater accountability in urban road development, emphasising that quality infrastructure depends on the competence of those responsible for planning and execution.

Addressing MARG 2026 (Mobility for All – Reforms and Governance for India's Urban Roads) in New Delhi, Gadkari highlighted the need to strengthen urban road infrastructure by drawing lessons from India's experience in developing national highways.

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"Roads create prosperity, and this is as true of a city street as it is of an expressway. The quality of our infrastructure can never be better than the quality of the people who plan and build it. Good work must be recognised, and poor work must have consequences," Gadkari said, according to a press release.

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The Minister also stressed the importance of integrated planning between road, metro and rail agencies to ensure better utilisation of limited urban land and public resources.

Highlighting the transformation of India's intercity connectivity, Gadkari said similar efforts were now required to improve everyday mobility within cities.

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"India has transformed the journey between cities. Together, we can now transform everyday journeys within them," he said.

The two-day MARG 2026 event, held on November 3 and 4 at the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) campus in New Delhi, called for a national mission on urban roads to make streets safer, more accessible and people-centric.

Jointly organised by Jana Urban Space Foundation, Janaagraha and NCAER, the event brought together policymakers, government officials and urban practitioners to discuss reforms in the design, financing, construction and maintenance of urban roads.

According to the release, discussions highlighted the need for stronger institutions, common design standards, quality-focused procurement and clear accountability for construction and maintenance.

The participants also emphasised strengthening technical and institutional capacity to improve the durability of urban roads, alongside better coordination among agencies responsible for infrastructure development.

Speaking at the event, NCAER Director General Suresh Goyal said urban roads had not received the same attention as national highways or rural roads, despite their importance for economic activity and public welfare.

"Urban roads have not received as much importance as national highways or rural roads. Urban roads play a crucial role in increasing the quality of life, ease of doing business, sustainability and safety," Goyal said.

Meanwhile, Srikanth Viswanathan, Executive Director of Jana Urban Space Foundation and CEO of Janaagraha, called for a coordinated national approach to urban road development.

"India needs a collective national imagination, funding, and action on urban roads like we have for our highways," he said.

The event also highlighted successful urban road development models, including Bengaluru's Tender S.U.R.E. initiative and Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Green Road Infrastructure Development Scheme (CM GRIDS).

According to the release, CM GRIDS is transforming over 290 kilometres of urban roads across 17 cities in Uttar Pradesh.

The discussions further emphasised the need for sustainable financing mechanisms covering both construction and long-term maintenance, alongside greater municipal revenue generation and stronger institutional accountability.

The proposed national mission on urban roads aims to support states and cities in adopting consistent standards, strengthening professional capacity and improving urban road networks across the country. (ANI)

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