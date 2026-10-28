Google Cloud showcases AI tools to help Indian SMBs boost productivity, automate operations

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Google Cloud on Wednesday showcased artificial intelligence (AI) tools for India’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), highlighting how the technology can improve productivity, automate routine tasks and support business growth.

The demonstration took place at Cloud Day India 2026 in New Delhi, which was attended by more than 600 business and technology leaders. The event was held under the theme ‘Any size. Every scale. AI that works for you’.

Advertisement

“Across Asia Pacific, the businesses pulling ahead are not those with the biggest IT budgets, but those turning AI into a continuous engine for growth, and India’s small and mid-sized businesses are leading that shift,” said Taru Dahiya, Managing Director, JAPAC SMB & Scaled Services, Google Cloud.

Advertisement

Small and medium-sized businesses contribute nearly one-third of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and more than 35 per cent of its manufacturing output. The adoption of technology is seen as important for improving their productivity and competitiveness.

Google Cloud showcased AI tools across its Gemini models, Workspace, data analytics and secure cloud infrastructure. The company demonstrated how businesses can use these technologies to simplify operations, analyse information and make better decisions.

Advertisement

Many SMBs face challenges in adopting AI due to scattered data, outdated technology systems and uncertainty over the returns on investment. Google Cloud said its AI tools and cloud services can help businesses address these issues without the need for large technology teams or heavy upfront investments.

“The playbook is clear: eliminate operational drag today and reinvest that capacity to invent the future,” Dahiya said.

The company also highlighted how AI agents can automate tasks such as defect inspection, reconciliation of e-way bills and matching vendor invoices. Gemini tools integrated with Workspace can help employees draft proposals, summarise customer conversations and complete routine tasks.

Google Cloud also demonstrated no-code AI agents that allow businesses to build automated workflows based on their specific operational needs.

The company highlighted the role of its local partners in helping Indian businesses adopt AI through implementation support, training and managed services. These partners can also help connect business applications such as Tally and SAP with BigQuery, Google's data analytics platform, to support data-driven decision-making.

Google Cloud said its cloud infrastructure in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR provides businesses with local infrastructure and security capabilities. The company also stated that customer data is not used to train its foundation models.

The event featured hands-on sessions and an executive panel with Chandu Thota and industry leaders, focusing on the practical use of AI in businesses.

Businesses featured by Google Cloud included Siyaram’s, Neuberg Diagnostics, Tinna Rubber, Apsara Ice Creams and Woodland. Other companies highlighted at the event included Cube Highways, Bikanervala, TR Chadha CA Firm, Johnson Lifts and The Printers Mysore.

Google has also announced a USD 15 billion commitment to India’s digital and AI infrastructure, as part of its broader efforts to expand AI capabilities and support the country’s digital ecosystem. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)