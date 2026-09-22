Google fined $463 million for EU location rule breach

Google has been fined $ 463 million for breaching the European Union's strict privacy rules because it mishandled users' location data, the bloc's data privacy watchdog said on Monday.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said its investigation found that Google did not lawfully or fairly process location data in users’ Web & App Activity, a Google setting that tracks browsing and search history, and in their Location History, a service that maps places they've been with their mobile phones.

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Regulators also found that the company failed to be "lawful, fair and transparent" when it processed personal data in its Location Accuracy feature in the Android mobile operating system.

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Ireland is the lead regulator for Google in the 27-nation EU because the US tech giant's European headquarters is based in Dublin. The investigation, which opened six years ago, examined how Google applied the EU privacy rule book, known as the General Data Protection Regulation, from the time it took effect in 2018 until February 2020.