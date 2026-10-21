DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Google, Glance partner to bring AI-powered shopping to Android TVs in India, US, Japan

Google, Glance partner to bring AI-powered shopping to Android TVs in India, US, Japan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:19 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 21 (ANI): Google and Glance have partnered to bring artificial intelligence (AI)-powered shopping and product discovery to Android TVs in India, the United States and Japan, aiming to turn television screens into interactive platforms for lifestyle inspiration and online shopping.

The partnership will allow users to explore products across categories such as fashion, home décor, travel, food and wellness through an interactive experience on supported Android TV devices.

Advertisement

The integration aims to transform the television screen when it is not being actively used into a platform for product discovery. The experience will be opt-in, allowing users to choose between the default Google Backdrop and the Glance-powered ambient screen.

Advertisement

Naveen Tewari, CEO and Founder of InMobi and Glance, said the partnership would help move television screens beyond their traditional use.

“We are moving beyond the era of the ‘dormant’ screen,” Tewari said.

Advertisement

“By combining the scale of Google’s Android TV ecosystem with Glance’s AI-first commerce models, we are turning the living room into a space where inspiration meets intent. Whether it’s fashion, home décor, or travel, we’re making shopping and discovery seamless, immersive, and interactive,” he added.

The new experience will include an AI-powered shopping agent that connects product discovery across mobile phones and televisions. Powered by hundreds of retailer integrations, the system will help users explore curated products and move from discovering items to purchasing them through integrated retail partners.

Users will also be able to explore high-definition content across different lifestyle categories. The platform will use its AI technology to offer contextual lifestyle simulations and try-on visualisations.

Another feature, called “Shop the Look”, will allow users to interact with curated looks displayed on their television screens and purchase products through integrated retail partners.

The partnership is expected to expand Glance's distribution through Google's Android TV ecosystem. According to the announcement, Glance already has partnerships with Airtel and DIRECTV, and the latest collaboration will extend its reach to supported Android TV devices in the United States, India and Japan.

For Google, the integration aims to increase the utility of the Android TV platform by developing it into an interactive lifestyle hub. For Glance, it provides an opportunity to bring its AI-powered commerce experience to more households.

Glance is now available on supported Android TV devices in the three markets, according to the announcement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts