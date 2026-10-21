Google, Glance partner to bring AI-powered shopping to Android TVs in India, US, Japan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 21 (ANI): Google and Glance have partnered to bring artificial intelligence (AI)-powered shopping and product discovery to Android TVs in India, the United States and Japan, aiming to turn television screens into interactive platforms for lifestyle inspiration and online shopping.

The partnership will allow users to explore products across categories such as fashion, home décor, travel, food and wellness through an interactive experience on supported Android TV devices.

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The integration aims to transform the television screen when it is not being actively used into a platform for product discovery. The experience will be opt-in, allowing users to choose between the default Google Backdrop and the Glance-powered ambient screen.

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Naveen Tewari, CEO and Founder of InMobi and Glance, said the partnership would help move television screens beyond their traditional use.

“We are moving beyond the era of the ‘dormant’ screen,” Tewari said.

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“By combining the scale of Google’s Android TV ecosystem with Glance’s AI-first commerce models, we are turning the living room into a space where inspiration meets intent. Whether it’s fashion, home décor, or travel, we’re making shopping and discovery seamless, immersive, and interactive,” he added.

The new experience will include an AI-powered shopping agent that connects product discovery across mobile phones and televisions. Powered by hundreds of retailer integrations, the system will help users explore curated products and move from discovering items to purchasing them through integrated retail partners.

Users will also be able to explore high-definition content across different lifestyle categories. The platform will use its AI technology to offer contextual lifestyle simulations and try-on visualisations.

Another feature, called “Shop the Look”, will allow users to interact with curated looks displayed on their television screens and purchase products through integrated retail partners.

The partnership is expected to expand Glance's distribution through Google's Android TV ecosystem. According to the announcement, Glance already has partnerships with Airtel and DIRECTV, and the latest collaboration will extend its reach to supported Android TV devices in the United States, India and Japan.

For Google, the integration aims to increase the utility of the Android TV platform by developing it into an interactive lifestyle hub. For Glance, it provides an opportunity to bring its AI-powered commerce experience to more households.

Glance is now available on supported Android TV devices in the three markets, according to the announcement. (ANI)

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