Home / Business / Google introduces Personal Intelligence in Gemini; CEO Pichai says, "Answering a top request from our users"

Google introduces Personal Intelligence in Gemini; CEO Pichai says, "Answering a top request from our users"

ANI
Updated At : 09:25 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Google has introduced a new feature called Personal Intelligence in its Gemini app, designed to offer users a more helpful and personalised experience.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared the update in a social media post on Wednesday stated that the move addresses one of the top requests from users of the Gemini app. With the introduction of Personal Intelligence, users can now securely connect the Gemini app to select Google apps to receive more relevant and customised responses.

In his post, Pichai said, "Answering a top request from our users, we're introducing Personal Intelligence in the @GeminiApp. You can now securely connect to Google apps for an even more helpful experience. Personal Intelligence combines two core strengths: reasoning across complex sources and retrieving specific details, e.g from an email or photo, to provide uniquely tailored answers."

According to Google, the new feature is designed to bring together advanced reasoning capabilities and the ability to retrieve specific information from connected sources. This allows Gemini to deliver responses that are more closely aligned with individual user needs.

For example, the app can use details from an email or a photo, once connected, to generate more context-aware and personalised answers.

Google also highlighted that privacy has been placed at the centre of the new feature. Pichai emphasised that users remain in full control of their data and app connections.

"It's built with privacy at the center. You choose exactly which apps to connect, these connected app settings are off by default," he said.

The company clarified that users must actively choose which Google apps they want to connect to the Gemini app. By default, no apps are connected, ensuring that users have complete control over their personal information and how it is used within the app.

The Personal Intelligence feature is being rolled out as a beta version. Google said the beta rollout began today for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the United States. The feature is available across multiple platforms, including the web, Android, and iOS. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

