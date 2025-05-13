DT
PT
Google is preparing to unveil AI Agent at its annual developer conference: Reuters reports

ANI
Updated At : 11:42 AM May 13, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Tech giant Google is preparing to unveil a range of new artificial intelligence (AI) tools at its upcoming annual developer conference, including a powerful AI agent designed to assist software developers.

According to a report by Reuters, Google has been giving preview to select employees and outside developers of several new products. Among them is a software development-focused AI agent that aims to support engineers throughout the entire coding process. The agent can reportedly help with tasks, coding, and documentation -- streamlining workflows for software teams.

'The Information' said "Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O), has been demonstrating to employees and outside developers an array of different products, including an AI agent for software development, ahead of its annual developer conference".

Three individuals who either witnessed demonstrations of the AI agent or heard about it directly from Google employees shared this information.

The company may also showcase the integration of its Gemini AI Chatbot in voice mode with its Android XR (Extended Reality) glasses and headset. This feature could offer a more immersive and interactive AI experience for users in the near future.

Google has declined to comment when Reuters approached them on this.

The timing of these AI product demonstrations is critical, as Google faces growing pressure from investors to show meaningful results from its multi-billion-dollar investments in artificial intelligence.

The company is in a race with competitors such as Microsoft and OpenAI, who have also been making significant strides in the AI space.

Additionally, Google's core businesses -- including its search engine and advertising technology -- are currently under scrutiny from antitrust regulators in several regions, adding to the urgency of showcasing innovation.

Google's I/O developer conference will take place next week in Mountain View, California. The keynote address, where major announcements are typically made, is scheduled for May 20. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

