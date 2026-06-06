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Home / Business / Google leases 6.2 lakh sq ft office space in Gurugram, to pay Rs 671 crore rent over 5 years

Google leases 6.2 lakh sq ft office space in Gurugram, to pay Rs 671 crore rent over 5 years

Google will pay a monthly rent of approximately Rs 10.55 crore at a leasing cost of Rs 171 per square foot under the terms of the agreement; additionally, the company has made a security deposit of Rs 63.65 crore

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:58 PM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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Google India Private Ltd has leased roughly 6.2 lakh square feet of office space in DLF Atrium Place Tower 1 in Gurugram for a total rental expenditure of about Rs 671 crore over five years, according to the records obtained by Propstack.

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Atrium Place Developers Private Ltd has leased 6.17 lakh square feet of office space. According to the documents, the new lease started on October 1, 2025, and it covers floors two through 16 of the commercial towers.

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Google will pay a monthly rent of approximately Rs 10.55 crore at a leasing cost of Rs 171 per square foot under the terms of the agreement. Additionally, the company has made a security deposit of Rs 63.65 crore.

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According to the documents filed in April 2026, the lease stipulates a 15 percent rent increase every three years.

As of now, Google and DLF have not responded to the emails sent to them.

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Meanwhile, the report also highlights that Airbnb has rented 46,437 square feet of office space for its Global Capability Center (GCC) in DLF Cybercity in Gurugram for a period of five years for a monthly rent of Rs 61.53 lakh.

For Rs 61.5 lakh a month, Airbnb leases 46,437 square feet for GCC at DLF Cybercity, Gurugram.

Meanwhile, in another development, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has agreed to pay Elon Musk's SpaceX USD 920 million a month for processing capacity as part of a cloud services contract that would run from October 2026 to June 2029.

According to a US exchange filing, the total monthly cost over the course of the arrangement is approximately USD 30 billion. The agreement grants Google access to 110,000 Nvidia graphics processing units in addition to central processing units, RAM, and ancillary components, as per SpaceX.

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