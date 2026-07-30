Google, PLACECOM Partner to Bring AI-Powered Campus Placements; VGU Among First Universities to Adopt Platform

VMPL

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Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 30: In a significant move aimed at transforming campus recruitment in India, Google has partnered with campus placement platform PLACECOM to introduce an AI-powered placement ecosystem designed to enhance employability, streamline recruitment, and improve hiring outcomes for higher education institutions.

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Vivekananda Global University (VGU), Jaipur, has been selected among the early adopter institutions, enabling its students to access the platform ahead of a wider national rollout.

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The partnership integrates Google's artificial intelligence and cloud technologies with PLACECOM's placement management expertise to create an end-to-end digital recruitment ecosystem. The platform will offer AI-assisted resume building, personalized skill-gap analysis, mock interviews, recruiter matching, and placement analytics for students, faculty, placement teams, and recruiters.

According to the partners, the collaboration has been developed jointly rather than as a technology licensing arrangement, combining Google's AI capabilities with PLACECOM's experience in campus recruitment to build solutions tailored specifically for Indian higher education institutions.

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The AI-enabled platform is expected to provide students with real-time feedback on resumes, personalized recommendations for improving employability, AI-driven mock interviews, and predictive job matching based on skills and career aspirations. University placement teams will also gain access to dashboards offering insights into student readiness, recruiter engagement, and placement trends.

One of the notable features of the platform is its support for students from regional-language and vernacular backgrounds. AI tools are designed to improve resume quality and professional communication while preserving the substance of students' achievements, helping bridge language-related barriers during recruitment.

Speaking on the collaboration, Onkar Bagaria, CEO, Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur, said, "At VGU, our vision is to create graduates who are industry-ready from day one. This collaboration with Google and PLACECOM reflects our commitment to integrating cutting-edge AI into the student journey. By equipping our learners with intelligent placement tools, personalized career guidance, and AI-driven interview preparation, we are empowering them to compete confidently in the evolving global job market."

Vishal Sood, CEO, PLACECOM, said, "This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of campus recruitment. By combining Google's AI capabilities with PLACECOM's deep expertise in placement management, we are building a smarter, faster, and more inclusive recruitment ecosystem. Our objective is to help every student unlock the right career opportunity while enabling universities and recruiters to make data-driven hiring decisions with greater efficiency and confidence."

As an early adopter, VGU students will gain access to AI-based placement preparation tools before many other institutions. University officials believe the initiative will strengthen students' industry readiness and enhance recruiter confidence by enabling candidates to prepare through AI-powered assessments and interview simulations before campus hiring begins.

Industry observers believe AI is set to redefine campus hiring by making recruitment more transparent, data-driven, and personalized for both students and employers. As the initiative expands to more campuses, Google and PLACECOM are expected to introduce additional industry-specific modules and strengthen recruiter participation, marking a new phase in technology-enabled higher education placements in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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