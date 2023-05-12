Google rolls out chatbot Bard in 180 nations, including India

New Delhi, May 11
After initially rolling out Bard in the UK and the US, Google has now opened the AI chatbot to over 180 countries, including India, with more coming soon.
Apart from English, Bard is now available in Japanese and Korean, and the company said it’s on track to support 40 languages soon.
Google said Bard will soon become more visible in both its responses and your prompts. To make this happen, the company will bring Google Lens right into Bard.
Soon, Google will integrate Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, into Bard so users can quickly turn their creative ideas into high-quality images, which they can then edit further or add to their designs in Adobe Express.
