Google rolls out new Gemini tools to help small businesses manage marketing, finances

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Google has announced new tools in its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for small businesses, including a dedicated business landing page that brings together brand development, financial analysis and customer insights, aiming to reduce the time entrepreneurs spend on routine tasks.

The new features will allow business owners to connect Gemini with Google services such as Google Business Profile, Google Ads and Google Workspace, as well as third-party applications including Adobe, Canva, Dropbox, Shopify, Wix, Zoho and Xero, according to a blog post by Google.

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The business landing page will serve as a central hub for managing daily operations, while new features will allow users to upload their websites, brand kits, fonts and colour palettes to establish a consistent brand style within Gemini.

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Combined with Google's Nano Banana 2.1 image-generation model, the platform can create visual material for product launches and marketing campaigns while retaining the specified brand style. This is intended to help small businesses generate consistent marketing assets without repeatedly providing their design guidelines.

Gemini will also help business owners analyse financial information by turning spreadsheets, receipts and purchase records into visual summaries and interactive models. The tool is designed to make financial information easier to understand and help entrepreneurs draw insights from their business records.

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Google said tens of millions of small business owners are already using Gemini to develop product ideas, manage customer feedback and analyse business performance.

The company highlighted examples of entrepreneurs using the technology to support their operations. In France, a ceramicist uses Gemini to write product descriptions, newsletters and social media content, saving two to three hours daily.

In Maharashtra, farmer and content creator Santosh Jadhav used Gemini to assess soil suitability for ginger cultivation, calculate seed requirements and prepare an investment budget despite having no formal training or local mentors.

Google said the business landing page, marketing and finance features, and new app connections would begin rolling out globally to all Gemini app users in the coming days.

The rollout expands Gemini's intended role from an AI assistant for individual tasks to a tool that can support multiple aspects of running a small business, including marketing, financial analysis and customer engagement. (ANI)

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