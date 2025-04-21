DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Google settles Android TV case with Competition Comm; pays Rs 20.24 crore settlement amount        

Google settles Android TV case with Competition Comm; pays Rs 20.24 crore settlement amount        

This is the first case to be settled under the amended Competition Act, wherein settlement and commitment provisions were introduced in 2023
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:17 PM Apr 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Google has settled with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) a case related to alleged unfair business practices in the Android TV segment and paid a settlement amount of Rs 20.24 crore to the regulator.

This is the first case to be settled under the amended Competition Act, wherein settlement and commitment provisions were introduced in 2023.

After receiving a complaint, CCI had ordered a detailed probe in 2021.

Advertisement

Later, Google proposed to settle the case and CCI considered the settlement proposal and observed that under the "New India Agreement", Google will provide a standalone licence for the Play Store and Play Services for Android smart TVs in India, thereby, removing the requirement to bundle these services or impose default placement conditions, a release said on Monday.

"Additionally, by waiving the need for valid Android Compatibility Commitments (ACC) for devices shipped into India that do not include Google apps, OEMs can now sell and develop incompatible Android devices without violating the Television App Distribution Agreement (TADA)," CCI said in the release.

Advertisement

OEMs refer to original equipment manufacturers.

The regulator said it has accepted the settlement proposal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper