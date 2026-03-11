Gopalan Foundation Students Create 'Mother Parakeet' Feeding Model to Save 46 Orphaned Chicks

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11: When 46 fragile Indian parakeet chicks arrived at a wildlife rescue hospital in Bengaluru earlier this year, their chances of survival were uncertain. Orphaned and extremely delicate, the chicks required constant feeding. But the conventional method directly feeding them with syringes was stressful for the birds and risked affecting their natural behaviour, making rehabilitation and eventual release into the wild far more difficult.

It was a problem that called for both compassion and ingenuity. And it was final-year aeronautical engineering students from Gopalan College of Engineering and Management (GCEM) who stepped forward with an unexpected solution.

Drawing on their engineering skills, the students designed and developed a biomimetic "mother parakeet" feeding model, a specially crafted, 3D-printed device that mimics the posture and feeding cues of a mother bird. The innovation allows rescuers to feed the chicks while reducing stress and recreating a more natural feeding experience.

The idea took shape after wildlife rescuers explained the challenges of feeding orphaned birds without disrupting their instinctive behaviour. Inspired to help, the GCEM team began experimenting with designs that could simulate a bird's beak and feeding posture while integrating a syringe-based feeding system. Reflecting on the effort, Sunita Prabhakar, Director of Gopalan Foundation, said, "This project channels technical skills into empathetic solutions. It demonstrates how young engineers can apply their knowledge beyond classrooms to make a real difference in wildlife conservation."

Guided by Prof. Suprith M and Dr. G. Purushotham, Head of the Department, the students went through multiple rounds of prototyping. Their early models tested mechanical linkages that controlled feed delivery, which were first trialled on dummy setups before being refined for real-world use.

Col. Nawaz Shariff, General Manager, PFA Wildlife Hospital, Bangalore, said, "The biomimetic feeding model has transformed our rehabilitation process for these fragile chicks, drastically reducing stress and improving their survival rates. We are grateful to GCEM students for this game-changing innovation that bridges engineering and wildlife conservation."

With each iteration, the students improved the design - adjusting the beak geometry for better alignment, stabilising the grip, reducing human visibility during feeding, and ensuring smoother flow control. Using advanced CAD modelling, they ultimately created a lightweight 3D-printed puppet-like model tailored to the anatomy of Indian parakeets, made from safe and sterilizable materials.

When the model was finally introduced at the wildlife hospital, the response was immediate. The chicks readily accepted the feeding device, showing significantly reduced stress and improved feeding response. With the help of the model, rescuers were able to safely feed all 46 chicks, helping them regain strength while maintaining behaviours necessary for eventual release into the wild.

What makes the project particularly notable is its simplicity and scalability. The device uses locally available materials, is easy to maintain, and can be replicated at low cost, making it a practical solution for wildlife rescue centres.

