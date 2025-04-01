GoRoga Wearable: Revolutionizing Stress & Anxiety Management in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: In a groundbreaking discussion among leading psychiatrists in Mumbai, non-conventional approaches to stress and anxiety management took center stage. The spotlight was on GoRoga, India's first anti-stress wearable, which is redefining mental wellness through advanced technology.

Breakthrough Insights from Leading Experts

The session was spearheaded by Dr. Avinash Desousa, Founder & Trustee of Desousa Foundation Mumbai, a distinguished mental health expert. Sharing firsthand clinical experiences, Dr. Desousa highlighted the remarkable impact of GoRoga:

- Just 20 minutes of daily use led to a significant reduction in stress and anxiety levels, as measured by GAD-7 scores.

- Case Study #1: A patient reduced smoking from 7 to 3 cigarettes per day after just one week of use.

- Case Study #2: A 23-year-old male with Bipolar Mood Disorder (BMD), experiencing persistent headaches and visual disturbances, found relief after conventional migraine treatments failed.

"Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation (CES) is a proven, USFDA-approved technology with over 40 years of clinical research. With GoRoga, stress management is now more accessible than ever in a compact, easy-to-use wearable," stated Dr. Desousa.

Live Demonstrations & Engaging Discussions

The session featured interactive Q&A sessions, where psychiatrists explored the device's efficacy, clinical applications, and user benefits. A live hands-on demonstration allowed attendees to experience GoRoga firsthand, solidifying confidence in its potential.

Compelling Data from Retrospective Study

A retrospective study on 100 patients suffering from stress, anxiety, insomnia, panic attacks, and depression revealed groundbreaking results:

- 85% of users reported a notable reduction in stress levels.

- 73% continued using GoRoga for over six months, citing long-term benefits.

- 90% recommended it to friends and family, showcasing high trust and satisfaction.

At a recent Psychiatry Conference, Dr. Sagar Karia, a renowned Mumbai-based psychiatrist, endorsed GoRoga's effectiveness:

"Even a single session demonstrated remarkable improvement in acute anxiety symptoms. CES presents a promising non-invasive therapy for stress and anxiety management."

A Game-Changer for Corporate & Student Wellness

Tania Mazumdar, Executive Director of GlobalSpace Technologies, shared GoRoga's success in the US market, particularly in corporate wellness programs aimed at reducing workplace stress, anxiety, and burnout.

In India, GoRoga is already making an impact, being integrated into one of the country's top engineering institutes to help students manage stress and anxiety. Mrs. Mazumdar emphasized GoRoga's potential to enhance productivity and mental well-being in both academic and corporate settings.

Now Available in India: A New Era in Digital Therapeutics

Manufactured and patented as RogaLife in the USA, GoRoga is developed in collaboration with GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd, a leader in digital pharma and healthcare for over a decade. This FDA-approved wearable is now available in India, promising to revolutionize stress management and mental wellness.

Media Contact:

Media Inquiries & Partnerships: 02246006568 | info@goroga.in | www.goroga.in

About GoRoga

GoRoga is an advanced anti-stress wearable built on USFDA-approved CES & NIBPS technologies. Designed for managing stress, anxiety, depression, insomnia, and more, it has also shown promising results in alleviating pain, headaches, fibromyalgia, smoking cessation, and opioid withdrawal. With a mission to make mental wellness accessible and effective, GoRoga is setting new benchmarks in digital therapeutics.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)