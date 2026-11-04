goSTOPS Deepens South India Presence with Chikmagalur PLUS to Tap Short Getaway Demand

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4: The idea of a holiday is changing for younger Indian travellers. Instead of saving up for one long annual vacation, many are choosing to take several shorter trips throughout the year, often built around a free weekend or a few days away from work. For travel and hospitality businesses, this creates an opportunity to serve destinations that are accessible from major cities and offer enough to explore over a short stay.

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According to Airbnb’s Never the Same: The New Rules of Gen Z Travel in India report, seven in ten Indian Gen Z travellers prefer three short trips over one long annual holiday, while 87% prefer trips lasting less than a week. Together, these findings point to a generation for whom travel is a more regular part of the year, rather than an occasion planned far ahead.

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South India offers a natural setting for this pattern. Bengaluru, a major employment hub, is within driving distance of several destinations offering a change of scenery, from the coffee estates of Chikmagalur and Coorg to the hills of Ooty. For travellers with limited time off, these destinations make it possible to take a break without committing to a long itinerary or extended leave.

It is this opportunity that goSTOPS, an Indian youth hostel chain, is looking to build on with the opening of goSTOPS Chikmagalur PLUS in Karnataka. The property adds to the brand’s existing South India presence across Bengaluru, Pondicherry, Goa, Coorg and Ooty, extending its network into another destination suited to short getaways.

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The brand’s experience in Coorg and Ooty has offered an indication of how travellers are using these destinations. Both properties see average stays of around 1 to 1.6 nights, with Bengaluru being the largest source city for each.

“Our Coorg and Ooty data tells a simple story. Most guests book a few days before they arrive, stay a night or two, and come solo to meet people. Bengaluru is the biggest source city for both. Young people in South India's cities want quick escapes that are easy to plan, and our weekend beds there fill up first,” said Pankaj Parwanda, Co-Founder of goSTOPS.

The expansion into Chikmagalur builds on this experience, adding another destination for travellers who want to get away from the city without planning a longer holiday. Located around 4 km from Chikmagalur town and the KSRTC bus stand, the property offers access to the region’s coffee estates, the Baba Budangiri hills and Mullayanagiri, Karnataka’s highest peak.

Common area at goSTOPS Chikmagalur

goSTOPS Chikmagalur PLUS features a pool, a rooftop with views of the Western Ghats and shared spaces where guests can spend time together. The property offers both dormitory beds and private rooms, catering to young travellers with different budgets and preferences while retaining the social experience associated with youth hostels.

“We’ve seen good demand for short getaways at our Coorg and Ooty properties, particularly from travellers coming from Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Chikmagalur felt like a natural next step for us. It’s a destination people can drive to for the weekend, with plenty to explore once they get there,” said Pallavi Agarwal, Founder of goSTOPS.

With Chikmagalur PLUS, goSTOPS is extending an existing regional network and going deeper further in Southern India. The addition gives travellers another option for a short break in South India, while allowing the brand to build on the demand it has observed at its established destinations.

About goSTOPS

goSTOPS is an Indian youth hostel chain with 30+ properties across the country. It offers dormitory beds and private rooms in key travel destinations, alongside shared spaces and experiences that give travellers opportunities to connect with others.

At a glance

- 7 in 10 Indian Gen Z travellers prefer three short trips over one long annual holiday, according to a report by Airbnb.

- Bengaluru is the leading source city for goSTOPS’ Coorg and Ooty properties, where guests stay for around 1–1.6 nights on average.

- goSTOPS Chikmagalur PLUS adds another hill destination to the brand’s existing South India network, alongside Coorg, Ooty, Bengaluru, Pondicherry and Goa.

Explore goSTOPS Chikmagalur: https://gostops.com/stay/Chikmagalur

Explore goSTOPS: https://gostops.com/stay/home

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