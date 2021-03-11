Government amends norms for appointment of directors

New Delhi, June 3

The government has put in place stricter norms for appointment of individuals from certain countries, including China, as directors on the Boards of Indian companies, by making security clearance mandatory for such individuals.

In recent weeks, the Corporate Affairs Ministry has made various amendments to rules in terms of applicability for companies and individuals from countries that share land borders with India.

Putting in place a stricter framework, the ministry has now mandated security clearance for individuals from countries sharing land borders with India to be appointed as directors on the Boards of Indian companies.

Amendments have been made in rules pertaining to appointment and qualification of directors under the Companies Act, 2013.

“... In case the person seeking appointment is a national of a country which shares a land border with India, necessary security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India shall also be attached along with the consent,” the notification, dated June 1, said.

Besides, for such persons, the application number will not be generated when they apply for the Director Identification Number (DIN) unless the application is submitted along with necessary security clearance from the home ministry, as per the notification.

In this regard, the rules governing compromises, arrangements and amalgamations were amended. — PTI

Stricter guidelines