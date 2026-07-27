Government asks all departments to serve PSU-made Yule tea 

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has asked all ministries and departments to serve Yule Tea, a tea brand produced by state-owned tea brand Andrew Yule & Company Limited (AYCL), at government meetings, canteens, conferences and official events.

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The move is aimed at giving a boost to the public sector tea company, which has been facing financial challenges despite producing premium Darjeeling, Assam and Dooars teas.

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The ministry has asked other ministries to encourage organisations under their control to use Yule Tea during official functions to give the PSU brand a much-needed institutional boost.

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Andrew Yule & Company, which comes under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, owns 15 tea estates across Assam and West Bengal. It produces Orthodox, CTC, Green Tea and flavoured tea under the Yule Tea brand.

The company already supplies tea to Parliament through the Tea Board, and its products are sold online as well.

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The ministry’s note also mentioned that Andrew Yule has been facing financial stress for a while now, and that stronger institutional support and wider use of its products could help the company work towards operational and financial stability.

The ministry has highlighted that supporting the brand would not merely help a struggling public sector enterprise but would also strengthen employment in tea-growing regions, particularly among SC/ST communities and women in remote areas of Assam and West Bengal.