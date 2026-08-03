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Home / Business / Government budgets alone cannot meet India's infrastructure financing needs: Anantha Nageswaran, CEA

Government budgets alone cannot meet India's infrastructure financing needs: Anantha Nageswaran, CEA

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ANI
Updated At : 02:18 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 3 (ANI): While the India's capital expenditure has surged more than fourfold to over Rs 12 lakh crore over the last 7-8 years, the financing required for India's infrastructure is beyond the capacity of government budgets, said Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India (GoI).

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Addressing the CII Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Summit 2026 on Monday, Nageswaran said the effective figure rises to nearly Rs 17 lakh crore when grants that create assets in states are included.

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"It has raised the capital expenditure from around Rs 2.5 lakh crore rupees to over Rs 12 lakh crore rupees for the current budget and more than a fourfold increase and the grants, that create assets in the states -- the effective figure is close to Rs 17 lakh crores," he said.

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Nageswaran noted that the spending has supported the development of roads, railways, ports, power lines and digital infrastructure across the country. However, Nageswaran stressed that the scale of infrastructure financing required in India cannot be met by government budgets alone.

"The financing required for the infrastructure in India is far beyond what any government budget can carry," he said.

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"The public purse opened the innings but it cannot bat all day. The rest must come from private capital and not just any capital but patient capital," Nageswaran said, referring to capital that is willing to earn steady returns over a period of 20-30 years.

He said the government's spending on infrastructure has helped create assets and support economic capacity, but private investment will be crucial to meet the country's future infrastructure requirements.

Nageswaran also highlighted the Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund announced in this year's Budget, saying it is intended to provide greater confidence to private developers.

"This year's budget took a step in that direction with the Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund meant to give private developers more confidence," he said.

However, he cautioned that guarantees alone would not be sufficient to attract patient capital. "Patient capital does not arrive because we ask nicely or because we insure it against our own unpredictability," he noted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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