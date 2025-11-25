DT
Government committed to ease of doing business and worker welfare, says Piyush Goyal

ANI
Updated At : 03:00 PM Nov 25, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday reiterated that the government is committed to strengthening Ease of Doing Business and ensuring welfare of workers.

Addressing the National Conference of Trade Leaders at an event in the national capital, Goyal highlighted recent reforms aimed at strengthening ease of doing business and enhancing the welfare of workers.

Goyal recalled the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, whose legacy is being commemorated after nearly 350 years. He said that following the ideals he laid down would bring pride and honour to the nation and ensure a bright future for the country. He added that remembering the vision with which Guru Tegh Bahadur united the nation would continue to guide India's progress.

The Minister stated that ease of doing business has been significantly improved through the Jan Vishvas Bill, which simplifies procedures and reduces compliance burdens. Responding to suggestions on the idea of "One Nation, One License, "he suggested that, as a pilot initiative, states such as Delhi and Maharashtra could consider creating a single online portal integrating state and municipal trade licences.

Goyal also noted that the four recently enacted Labour Codes will provide substantial benefits to unorganised workers and gig workers.

He said that these workers previously had to navigate numerous forms, inspections and complex regulations, whereas the new framework simplifies processes and ensures access to proper facilities, social security and better working conditions.

He added that both employers and employees have welcomed these reforms.

The Minister encouraged traders to promote Swadeshi products. He said suppliers should clearly mention the manufacturing location on product packaging, and suggested that shops may display that they sell Swadeshi goods. He emphasised the importance of expanding the presence of "Made in India" products. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

