Government committed to easing logistics, boosting market access for Indian agri and processed foods: Commerce Secretary

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Government is committed to reducing logistical barriers and enhancing market access for Indian agriculture and processed food products, said Sunil Barthwal, Secretary Department of Commerce, in his address at a high-level Chintan Shivir organised by Agricultural & Processed Food Products Authority(APEDA) in the national capital .

Barthwal pointed out that "Academia and Research institutions must be a part of multisectoral consultations so that Research and Development can be a major focus for innovation and sustainability in agri exports."

He emphasised that, agricultural production and productivity both are the need of the hour, as quoted by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry in a release.

He reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to further deliberate on the ideas and strategies discussed during the sessions.

The consultative dialogue brought together senior officials from the Union Government, Central Ministries, representatives from State Governments, policy experts, industry leaders from Agri trade and Processed Foods sector to deliberate on strategies for enhancing the export of Agricultural And Processed Food Products from India.

The inaugural session of the Chintan Shivir was co- chaired by Sunil Barthwal, Secretary of Department of Commerce, and Subrata Gupta, Secretary of Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI).

The session was also graced by the Special Secretary, Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Varsha Joshi, and other senior officers of the Union and State governments, policymakers and industry leaders.

In his opening remarks, Secretary of Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Subrata Gupta highlighted the importance of infrastructure development and value addition to ensure sustainable export growth.

He emphasised that there is a need to develop infrastructure, Sanitary and Phytosanitary standards at par with international norms, tariff plans and more synergy between Union Government, State Government, various departments and Industry stakeholders.

He identified key potential products and sectors for processed foods exports like Alcoholic Beverages, Nutraceuticals and Value-Added Products.

The Special Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Rajesh Agrawal, emphasised the critical role of synergistic efforts among Union government, State Government, industry stakeholders and farming communities in realising India's agri-export potential.

He emphasised on the need to have a more synergetic approach amongst various stakeholders to take new agriculture, processed food and Value Added Products to new geographies. (ANI)

