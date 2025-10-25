DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Government considers raising advertisement rates by 26% for print media: Sources

Government considers raising advertisement rates by 26% for print media: Sources

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:20 PM Oct 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251025104820
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): The government is working on ways and means to protect conventional media from the disruption caused by new media, and a significant overhaul is in the works, sources said on Saturday.

Advertisement

For print media, the government has decided to increase government advertisement rates by 26 per cent and an appropriate notification for this will be published after November 15, the sources said.

Advertisement

According to the sources, the government is working at three different levels at a time when the transition of conventional media to new formats is invariably affecting the livelihoods of people, especially those working in traditional media houses.

Advertisement

With the boom of online media platforms, a key revenue stream for traditional print media --advertising-- seems to have declined.

For radio, the government is exploring ways to remove existing regulatory overhangs that restrict growth, the sources said.

Advertisement

TV channels currently face distortions in the rating system. "We are working to improve the system to ensure a level playing field," a source said.

Similarly, reforms are also being considered in the DTH sector to maximise reach and make the cost structure for free dish services more efficient.

"A consultation paper on rating reforms has already been completed," they added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts