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Home / Business / Government denies viral claim of fuel price hike, term it as fake

Government denies viral claim of fuel price hike, term it as fake

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ANI
Updated At : 04:00 PM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The government has termed as fake a viral social media post claiming a sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices, clarifying that no such order has been issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

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According to PIB Fact Check, the document circulating online falsely states that petrol prices have been increased by Rs 10 and diesel by Rs 12.50. The government categorically denied issuing any such notification.

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"This order is fake. The Government of India has not issued any such order," the fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said, warning users against believing or forwarding the fake claim.

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The clarification comes as the viral message gained traction across social media platforms, raising concerns over misinformation related to fuel pricing. The government said that any official decision regarding petrol and diesel prices is communicated only through authorised and verified channels.

It further advised citizens to rely solely on official government sources for accurate information and avoid sharing unverified content that could create confusion.

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"Always verify such news only through official government sources," PIB Fact Check said in its advisory.

The government also called on users to play an active role in curbing misinformation by identifying and flagging suspicious posts. It urged the public to remain cautious, especially when encountering messages that appear to carry official orders or announcements.

The advisory underlines the increasing spread of misleading information on digital platforms, particularly on issues that directly affect the public.

Reiterating its appeal, the government urged social media users to act responsibly and ensure that only verified information is circulated, in order to prevent unnecessary panic and confusion. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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