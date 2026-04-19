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Home / Business / Government grants licence for manufacturing key air defence cannons to Zen Technologies

Government grants licence for manufacturing key air defence cannons to Zen Technologies

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ANI
Updated At : 02:45 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, [India] April 19 (ANI): The Government of India has granted an arms manufacturing licence under the Arms Act, 1959, for the production of 12.7mm, 23mm, 30mm and 40mm cannons, to Zen Technologies.

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The move is aimed at strengthening the country's indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem. The licence covers rapid-fire cannon systems that are widely used in air defence, naval operations and counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) roles. These weapon systems are considered crucial in providing last-layer protection against evolving aerial threats, including drones, loitering munitions and low-flying hostile platforms.

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According to a press release issued by Zen Technologies, the authorised systems are expected to significantly enhance India's capability to safeguard critical infrastructure, forward areas, armoured formations and strategic installations. The cannons, when integrated with modern fire-control systems, radar networks, electro-optical and infrared sensors, and programmable ammunition, can deliver high levels of accuracy, responsiveness and cost-efficiency in real-time combat scenarios.

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The decision reflects the government's continued emphasis on achieving self-reliance in defence production and reducing dependency on imports. The initiative aligns with the broader Indigenous Design, Development and Manufacturing (IDDM) framework, which prioritises domestically developed and produced defence systems.

Recent conflicts have underscored the growing role of drones, swarm attacks and asymmetric aerial threats, prompting countries to invest in layered and adaptive air defence solutions. In this context, rapid-fire cannons serve as an effective and economical countermeasure, particularly in close-range engagement scenarios.

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The move is expected to contribute to the development of a robust domestic defence industrial base, encouraging innovation, technology development and manufacturing within the country. It may further support job creation and strengthen supply chains linked to advanced defence production.

Overall, the granting of the licence marks a step forward in India's efforts to modernise its defence preparedness while promoting indigenous capabilities to address emerging security challenges. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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