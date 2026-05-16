Government imposes import curbs on silver

Within days of levying high customs duties on precious metals, the Central Government on Saturday imposed import curbs on silver.

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The government, on May 13, hiked import duty on precious metals from 6 per cent to 15 per cent.

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The import policy for silver, including silver played with gold and platinum, “are revised from free to restricted...with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

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Goods under restricted category needs government licence for imports.