Government imposes import curbs on silver
On May 13, the government hiked import duty on precious metals from 6 per cent to 15 per cent
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Within days of levying high customs duties on precious metals, the Central Government on Saturday imposed import curbs on silver.
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The government, on May 13, hiked import duty on precious metals from 6 per cent to 15 per cent.
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The import policy for silver, including silver played with gold and platinum, “are revised from free to restricted...with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.
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Goods under restricted category needs government licence for imports.
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