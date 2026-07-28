Government, Judiciary and Industry Come Together to Strengthen Workplace Safety at 4th National POSH Conclave

HT Syndication

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 28: The 4th National Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Conclave & Excellence Awards, organised by NoMeansNo Foundation, brought together government leaders, the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, industry leaders, HR professionals, legal experts and policymakers to strengthen India's workplace safety framework under the theme "From Compliance to Culture." More than 250 senior delegates from across the country attended the conclave, including CHROs, HR heads, Internal Committee members, Local Committee representatives, public sector organisations, private companies and workplace governance practitioners.

Advertisement

A major highlight of the conclave was the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Women & Child Development, Government of NCT of Delhi, and NoMeansNo Foundation. The partnership will strengthen the implementation of the POSH Act through structured awareness programmes, capacity building, institutional preparedness, compliance support and knowledge-sharing initiatives across Delhi. As part of the collaboration, Delhi's 181 Women Helpline will also provide guidance on workplace sexual harassment, making information and support more accessible to employees and employers.

Advertisement

The conclave was inaugurated by Dr. Rashmi Singh, IAS, Secretary, Department of Women & Child Development, Government of NCT of Delhi, who emphasised that workplace safety must go beyond legal compliance and become an organisational culture rooted in awareness, accountability and respect. She appreciated NoMeansNo Foundation for creating a credible national platform that brings together government institutions, the judiciary, employers, investigators and practitioners to advance workplace dignity through sustained collaboration. she said Rashmi Singh: "The POSH Act is not merely a compliance requirement; it is a commitment to creating safe, inclusive and respectful workplaces. Its true strength lies in the three pillars of prevention, prohibition and redressal. Employers must go beyond policies to provide enabling conditions, while Internal Committees must function with integrity, fairness and sound judgement. At the same time, all stakeholders must understand the law with responsibility, because only a culture of awareness, empathy and accountability can truly protect the dignity of every woman at the workplace."

The conclave featured insightful panel discussions on organisational accountability, reporting culture, leadership, workplace investigations and emerging legal challenges. Distinguished speakers included Hon'ble Justice Prathiba M. Singh, Judge, Delhi High Court; Dr. Pinky Anand, Senior Advocate and Former Additional Solicitor General of India; Shri Ajay Chaudhary, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police; Dr. Pavan Duggal, Senior Advocate and cyber law expert; Ms. Veda Bharadwaja, Country Programme Manager (Ending Violence Against Women), UN Women India; and Aarti Bhardwaj, Lead - DEI & Wellbeing, Nestle South Asia, along with several eminent legal, HR and workplace governance experts.

Advertisement

The conclave concluded with the National POSH Excellence Awards, recognising organisations and professionals for exemplary leadership and best practices in workplace safety and governance. During the valedictory session, Hon'ble Justice Prathiba M. Singh released "The Grey Files," a legal fiction by Vishal Bhasin, Co-Founder of NoMeansNo Foundation, inspired by real-life workplace investigation scenarios and aimed at strengthening understanding of the POSH inquiry process.

Over four editions, the National POSH Conclave & Excellence Awards has evolved into one of India's leading platforms for advancing dialogue on workplace dignity, organisational governance and safer workplaces through collaboration between government, the judiciary, industry and civil society.

https://www.nomeansno.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)