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Home / Business / Government moves surplus CPSE assets worth over Rs 1,100 crore towards monetisation

Government moves surplus CPSE assets worth over Rs 1,100 crore towards monetisation

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ANI
Updated At : 02:47 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): An Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) has recommended asset monetisation proposals involving surplus land and building assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), valued at over Rs 1,100 crore, for consideration and approval by the Cabinet-delegated Alternative Mechanism (AM), the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

The recommendations mark progress in the government's efforts to unlock value from surplus and underutilised public assets and facilitate their productive utilisation. The proposals will now be placed before the Alternative Mechanism for consideration and approval, following which further monetisation activities will be undertaken as per prescribed procedures.

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The IMG is chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) and co-chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). It reviews asset monetisation initiatives, including those facilitated by the National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC).

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The proposals primarily cover surplus land and building assets of CPSEs identified for monetisation. The government said the recommendations reflect growing momentum in its asset monetisation programme, which aims to help public sector enterprises and other government entities realise the economic value of surplus assets.

The process involves systematic assessment of assets, professional preparation of transactions and competitive price discovery to facilitate their monetisation.

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The NLMC, a wholly owned government company under the administrative control of the DPE, plays a key role in facilitating the monetisation of surplus land and other non-core assets of CPSEs and government entities.

It works with concerned ministries, departments and asset-owning entities on asset assessment, due diligence, valuation, transaction structuring and market-facing monetisation processes.

The Ministry said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to efficient public asset management, transparent and value-maximising monetisation, and productive utilisation of surplus assets to support investment and economic development.

The proposals will move to the next stage after consideration by the Cabinet-delegated Alternative Mechanism, with subsequent transactions to follow the prescribed procedures, the ministry said.

The government has collected Rs 6,366.93 crore through asset monetisation in the current financial year so far, according to data from DIPAM. The Centre had mobilised Rs 28,420.49 crore through asset monetisation in FY26. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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