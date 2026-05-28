Government of Andhra Pradesh and foundit Sign MoU to Strengthen Skilling and Employment in the State

BusinessWire India

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28: The Government of Andhra Pradesh, through its Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) and the Kaushalam initiative, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with foundit, the jobs and talent platform, to strengthen talent development, skilling, and employment opportunities for citizens and domiciles of Andhra Pradesh.

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Kaushalam, a not-for-profit initiative under the Department of ITE&C, Government of Andhra Pradesh, works to bring government, industry, and academia together to build stronger talent pipelines. Its focus is on improving employability among youth across personal, technical, and organizational skills.

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The MoU establishes a strategic collaboration, leveraging foundit's AI-powered hiring and assessment capabilities. The partnership aims to strengthen industry-ready talent pipelines, improve employability, and expand opportunities for students and job seekers through the foundit platform. Additionally, the collaboration supports Andhra Pradesh's ambition to emerge as a hub for IT, AI, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs), while opening pathways to opportunities in India and abroad.

Key areas of collaboration include integrating Kaushalam with foundit to streamline candidate discovery, profile completion, and recruiter access, while maintaining strong data privacy and compliance standards. The two sides will also work together to improve candidate visibility and hiring outcomes for employers, including GCCs and other enterprises setting up operations in the state. Kaushalam will explore foundit's Skillyst assessment framework as a scalable tool for skill-gap evaluation and employability assessment. In addition, both parties will work on the technical mechanisms needed to route candidates to employers in Andhra Pradesh in a phased manner. The collaboration will prioritize citizens and domiciles of Andhra Pradesh as the intended beneficiaries.

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For citizens of the state, the collaboration is expected to deliver a better job discovery and application experiences through integrated platforms. It will also enhance visibility to recruiters, GCCs, and large employers. Additionally, job seekers will gain access to skill assessments, verified profiles, and industry opportunities to improve employability. It will also support targeted upskilling pathways based on identified skill gaps.

Sri Bhaskar Katamneni, IAS, Secretary, Department of ITE&C, Government of Andhra Pradesh, commented, "Kaushalam represents Andhra Pradesh's commitment to transforming employability for lakhs of our youth. We are delighted to partner with foundIt, whose strength in connecting talent to opportunity will significantly amplify the reach and impact of the platform. We thank foundIt for joining hands with the state in this important mission and look forward to creating meaningful career pathways for our young people together."

Tarun Sinha, Chief Executive Officer, foundit, commented, "foundit is pleased to partner with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Kaushalam to support talent development, employability, and access to meaningful opportunities. Through our AI-powered hiring and assessment capabilities, we aim to help connect skill-verified candidates with employers and contribute to a stronger workforce ecosystem in the state."

The MoU reflects a shared commitment to building a more integrated, efficient, and future-ready talent ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh. By combining state-led skilling initiatives with technology-enabled hiring support, the partnership aims to better align workforce readiness with industry demand and create stronger opportunities for the state's residents.

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