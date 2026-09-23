Government of Goa and Tricog Health to Convene National CVD Summit 2026 to Advance Scalable Cardiac Care

VMPL

Goa [India], September 23: Cardiovascular disease kills more Indians than any other condition, accounting for nearly 30% of all deaths in the country. To confront this, Tricog Health India, a Bengaluru-based AI health-tech company, in association with the Directorate of Health Services, Government of Goa, will host the National CVD Summit 2026 in Goa between September 25 and 27, 2026.

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The three-day summit will bring together cardiologists, paediatricians, public health experts and government officials to address cardiovascular care across the full continuum, from early detection and emergency response to long-term management. The summit is structured to move beyond scientific discussion towards implementation. Each core session will conclude with recommendations distilled by its chair, and a closed-door session on the final day will consolidate these into a formal document for submission to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

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Hon'ble Shri Vishwajit Rane, Minister for Health, Government of Goa, will inaugurate the National CVD Summit 2026 on 26 September. Summit outcomes to be consolidated into recommendations aimed at informing national cardiovascular policy and implementation.The inaugural session will bring together senior representatives from the Government of Goa, the Union Government and NITI Aayog, alongside leading clinicians and public health experts. Dr C. N. Manjunath, Member of Parliament and former Director of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, will deliver the keynote address on “Cardiovascular Care in India.”

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A highlight of the summit will be a dedicated session bringing together representatives from state-led STEMI (ST-elevation myocardial infarction) programmes in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Punjab. The session will compare hub-and-spoke models of emergency cardiac care, examining what is working on the ground and how successful approaches can be scaled nationally.

Talking about the summit, Dr Charit Bhograj, CEO & Founder of Tricog Health India Pvt. Ltd., emphasised that tackling cardiovascular disease in India requires more than just hospital care. It involves closing the gap between a patient's first symptoms and their initial treatment. The National CVD Summit provides a platform for states to share experiences and turn isolated programmes into a unified national approach.

The summit's scientific committee is chaired by Wing Commander (Dr.) S. S. Iyengar, Consultant Cardiologist at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru. Expert panels will span the full spectrum of cardiovascular health in India, including disease burden and risk factors, paediatric heart disease screening, women's cardiac health, the growing role of AI in diagnosis and treatment, state-level implementation strategies, and the rising challenge of heart failure nationwide.

About the National Cardiovascular Summit

The National Cardiovascular Summit 2026 is organised by the Directorate of Health Services, Government of Goa, in collaboration with Tricog Health India Pvt. Ltd. Held September 25–27, 2026, at Elements by Rosetta, Goa, the summit convenes clinicians, public health scientists, and Union and state government officials to align policy and on-ground implementation for cardiovascular care in India, with outcomes intended to inform recommendations to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

About Tricog Health

Founded in 2014 by interventional cardiologist Dr Charit Bhograj, Tricog Health is an AI-powered cardiac care company combining connected medical technology, artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure and clinical expertise to enable faster detection and management of cardiovascular disease. Tricog’s platforms have screened 40M+ patients, identified 500K+ heart attacks and flagged nearly 1.5M critical ECG findings. Today, its technology supports 12K+ customers across 15K+ installations, spanning hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and public-health programmes. Tricog has also partnered with state governments on large-scale cardiac-care initiatives, including Goa’s STEMI response network.

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