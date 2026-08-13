Government of Kerala Partners with SAS to Strengthen Social Welfare Schemes Delivery using Artificial Intelligence

Mumbai (August 13, 2026) – As governments increasingly turn to data and artificial intelligence to deliver more targeted and efficient public services, the Government of Kerala is taking its next step in that journey. To support the state’s digital transformation initiatives, Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM) has selected SAS, a global leader in Data and AI, as a strategic analytics partner to strengthen governance, service delivery, and accountability across social welfare programs.

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The collaboration marks an important milestone in Kerala’s ongoing efforts to harness advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to drive enhanced transparency in beneficiary selection, and establishment of a safety net for disaster prevention, mitigation, and response to the impacts of natural disasters. By leveraging SAS’ advanced analytics capabilities, the state aims to streamline beneficiary management for all social protection schemes in Kerala. It will optimize scheme management, inform policy decisions with data, improve expenditure planning, and simplify benefit delivery for citizens. By consolidating data and enhancing interdepartmental communication, it will boost transparency, accountability, and effectiveness of social welfare programs, benefiting both government stakeholders and citizens.

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Through this initiative, Government of Kerala wants to bring a paradigm change in its present capabilities to: • Detect and eliminate duplicate citizen records using intelligent clustering and de-duplication techniques • Enhance decision-making with real-time insights and advanced analytics • Improve governance and compliance through data-driven monitoring frameworks • Strengthen delivery efficiency of social welfare schemes Commenting on the collaboration, Sandip Kumar, IAS, Director, Kerala State IT Mission said, “Kerala has consistently been at the forefront of adopting digital technologies for governance. Our collaboration with SAS will further strengthen our ability to use data and analytics to improve service delivery, drive efficiency, and make informed decisions that benefit our citizens.” Noshin Kagalwalla, Vice President – Public Sector, APAC & Managing Director, SAS India, said, “We are proud to partner with the Government of Kerala on its digital transformation journey. SAS’s AI and analytics capabilities enable governments to turn complex data into meaningful insights, supporting smarter governance, improved outcomes, and citizen-first innovation.” The initiative aligns with Kerala’s broader vision to leverage technology as a catalyst for inclusive growth, transparent governance, and sustainable development. Through this collaboration, the state aims to set a strong example for data-led governance in India.

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About Government of Kerala Kerala has emerged as one of the leading states in India in the adoption of information technology and digital governance. The state was among the pioneers in introducing IT-enabled public services and building a comprehensive e-governance ecosystem aimed at improving administrative efficiency, transparency, and citizen service delivery.

About SAS SAS is a global leader in data and AI, helping organizations make confident decisions with AI they can trust. For decades, SAS has set the standard for delivering software that drives meaningful impact, incorporating deep industry expertise, transparency, and governance. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

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SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2026 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

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