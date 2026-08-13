Government of Telangana and foundit Sign MoU to Strengthen Skilling and Employment Opportunities for Youth

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13: The Government of Telangana, through the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with foundit, the jobs and talent platform, to strengthen employability, skilling, and access to career opportunities for youth across the state.

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TASK, a not-for-profit organisation established by the Government of Telangana, works to bring together government, industry, and academia to build a future-ready workforce. Its initiatives are focused on enhancing the employability quotient of youth by strengthening personal, technical, and organisational skills while supporting industry with quality talent and workforce development services.

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The MoU establishes a strategic collaboration aimed at improving employability, expanding access to career services, promoting industry-relevant upskilling, and enabling greater employment opportunities for students and job seekers registered within the TASK ecosystem. By combining TASK's extensive academic network with foundit's technology-enabled career solutions and labour market intelligence, the partnership seeks to create stronger pathways from education to employment.

K. Nitin Kumar Reddy, Chief Executive Officer, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), said,

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"Preparing our youth for the future of work requires more than building technical skills- it requires connecting them with the right career guidance, industry insights, and opportunities. Our collaboration with foundit brings together TASK's strong academic network with foundit's technology-enabled career solutions and labour market intelligence to create more meaningful pathways from education to employment. Through this partnership, we aim to empower students and job seekers across Telangana with the skills, confidence, and career resources they need to navigate an evolving job market and build successful, sustainable careers."

Tarun Sinha, Chief Executive Officer, foundit, commented, "Talent is one of India's greatest strengths, but unlocking its potential requires the right ecosystem. We are excited to work with the Government of Telangana and TASK to help young people build careers that are aligned with the needs of a rapidly evolving job market, while enabling employers to access skilled, future-ready talent."

As part of the collaboration, foundit will offer discounted employability enhancement services to candidates registered with TASK, including resume writing, AI-powered resume solutions, mock interviews with industry experts, AI-enabled interview preparation, assessment tests, LinkedIn profile enhancement, and profile visibility services. TASK will facilitate outreach across its network of registered colleges to promote degree programmes, certifications, executive education, and other upskilling initiatives offered through foundit's education partners.

The two organisations will also jointly conduct career guidance and employability awareness programmes through webinars and workshops, helping students better understand evolving industry expectations and career opportunities.

The MoU reflects a shared commitment to building a more skilled, employable, and future-ready workforce in Telangana. By bringing together government-led skilling initiatives with technology-enabled career services and market insights, the partnership aims to better align talent with industry demand and create stronger employment outcomes for young professionals across the state.

About foundit:

foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME) is a leading talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. In addition to a powerful AI-powered job search, foundit offers e-learning, assessments, and services related to resume creation, interview preparation, and professional networking. Since its inception, the company has assisted over 120 million job seekers across 18 countries in upskilling and connecting them with the right job opportunities.

Over the last two decades, the company has been a leader in the world of recruitment solutions and has launched cutting-edge solutions to give recruiters access to passive candidates in addition to active ones. With the use of advanced technology, foundit is seeking to efficiently bridge the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches and offer precision hiring. Additionally, foundit has been recognised as a Great Place To Work, reflecting its dedication to fostering a supportive and dynamic work culture.

To learn more about foundit in APAC & Gulf, visit: www.foundit.in | www.founditgulf.com | www.foundit.sg | www.foundit.my | www.foundit.com.ph | www.foundit.hk | www.foundit.id

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