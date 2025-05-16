Government Push for Generic Drugs Finds Digital Ally in New Healthcare Portal

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 16: India's healthcare landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, led by national initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and the Jan Aushadhi Yojana. According to Ayushman Bharat Health Account, over 77 crore health cards have been issued under the scheme. At the same time, Jan Aushadhi Kendras are providing high-quality generic medicines at prices 50-90% lower than their branded counterparts, as reported by the Press Information Bureau.

Despite these efforts, out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) remains a significant concern, accounting for 39.4% of total health expenditure in 2021-22 Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This financial burden underscores the need for increased public awareness and trust in generic medicines.

Advertisement

That's where digital healthcare platforms like Medkart step in.

Rather than just being a supplier, Medkart acts as an enabler of informed healthcare decisions. It complements government policies by promoting awareness, improving accessibility, and increasing the adoption of WHO-GMP-certified generic medicines. With an expansive retail presence and a user-focused digital platform, Medkart ensures that affordability is matched by trust and transparency.

Advertisement

Medkart's unmatched range of generic medicines goes above and beyond any pharmacy chain in the country, ensuring users always have options--no matter how specific or uncommon the prescription. Its expansive catalogue is one of the largest in India's pharma retail space.

How Medkart Supports Government Health Missions:

- Enhancing Jan Aushadhi Yojana: Medkart offers high-quality generics at prices comparable to Jan Aushadhi rates, ensuring affordability.

- Advancing Ayushman Bharat Goals: By reducing OOPE through affordable generics, Medkart aids in preventing financial hardship due to medical expenses.

- Making finding alternatives easy for the Public: Through digital modules and pharmacists it becomes easier to find an alternative for the prescribed brand or molecule (Something which is unprecedented), In the process Medkart empowers consumers to make informed choices.

- Comprehensive Range : Medkart's range of generics spans across all therapeutic categories from Chronic/Acute to Cancers. Basically the entire spectrum of molecules available in the country is available with Medkart.

Whether it's a diabetic managing long-term care or a family in a Tier-2 city seeking affordable antibiotics, Medkart's platform simplifies healthcare decisions and amplifies government impact. Users can search for their medicines either by brand name as prescribed by their doctor or by the molecule or combination, making it easier for both digitally-savvy users and first-time generic adopters to navigate. They can compare prices in seconds, locate nearby stores, and even consult a pharmacist for free.

"Affordable care isn't just about lower prices--it's about empowering every Indian to access quality treatment with confidence. That's what Medkart stands for," says Ankur Agarwal, Co-founder of Medkart Pharmacy.

Medkart is India's fastest-growing generic pharmacy chain, committed to affordability, education, and transparency. Since 2014, it has empowered over 11 lakh families to save more than Rs600 crore on medicines through WHO-GMP-certified generics. With a presence in 100+ stores across 20+ cities and a powerful digital ecosystem via www.medkart.in, Medkart bridges the gap between policy and access, making smart healthcare a daily reality.

Closing CTA

As India embraces generics to create a healthier tomorrow, visit www.medkart.in to explore how Medkart is helping transform intent into impact--one prescription at a time.

Let's make affordable care not just a policy, but a practice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)