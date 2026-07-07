Government Research Collaborations Strengthen Science and Engineering Education at Manav Rachna University

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Faridabad (Haryana) [India], July 7: As admissions continue for the academic session 2026-27, Manav Rachna University (MRU) is strengthening its science and engineering programmes through collaborations with government research institutions. MRU's academic partnerships with the CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), the Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology (IPFT) and CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-CEERI), Pilani are embedded into select programmes, giving students opportunities to undertake research internships, work on live projects and gain exposure to advanced laboratories as part of their degree.

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A defining feature of MRU's academic model is the integration of mandatory six-month internships into select programmes. These collaborations go beyond institutional partnerships by giving students structured opportunities to work on live projects, access advanced laboratories and interact with scientists while gaining practical research experience as part of their degree.

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Students pursuing M.Sc. Physics (Specialisation in Quantum Computing) undertake mandatory internships through the MRU's collaborations with C-DAC and CSIR-NPL, where they work on quantum computing, quantum sensing, advanced computing, precision metrology and advanced materials. The collaboration with C-DAC, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, also supports the B.Tech Computer Science (Specialisation in Quantum Computing) programme through curriculum inputs, expert interactions and exposure to technologies aligned with India's National Quantum Mission, giving students early exposure to one of the country's priority technology areas.

MRU's collaboration with CSIR-NPL also supports M.Sc. Chemistry, B.Sc. (Hons.) Forensic Science and selected B.Tech programmes, providing opportunities for research internships, laboratory-based learning, workshops, expert lectures and access to advanced scientific instrumentation in areas such as measurement science, environmental monitoring, advanced materials and forensic applications. Students also interact with scientists and gain practical exposure to nationally significant research in these areas.

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For Electronics and Communication Engineering students, MRU's collaboration with CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-CEERI), Pilani, provides hands-on exposure to semiconductor technologies, VLSI design, embedded systems, integrated circuits and the Internet of Things (IoT). Students learn from a CSIR-CEERI scientist serving as a Professor of Practice, undertake research internships and participate in live-funded projects, gaining exposure to current research, technological developments and industry practices. Two final-year ECE (VLSI Design) students are currently pursuing six-month internships at CSIR-CEERI, Pilani, working on projects in IoT and Integrated Circuit Design.

Students pursuing M.Sc. Agrochemicals and Pest Management gain practical exposure to agrochemical formulation, pesticide technologies and sustainable agriculture through MRU's collaboration with IPFT. Industry exposure through Godrej Agrovet further complements students' academic learning.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Deependra Kumar Jha, Vice-Chancellor, Manav Rachna University, said, "The pace of change in science and technology makes continuous learning more important than ever. Universities therefore need to create academic programmes that encourage students to question, explore and apply knowledge in different contexts. Collaborations with government research institutions strengthen this approach by exposing students to diverse scientific environments and ways of thinking."

Beyond student learning, these collaborations also support curriculum development, faculty development, collaborative research and expert-led learning, ensuring the programmes remain aligned with scientific advancements and emerging industry requirements.

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