 Government revises definition of small firms : The Tribune India

Government revises definition of small firms

Government revises definition of small firms

Photo for representation. Tribune file photo

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 16

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has revised the definition of small companies under the Companies Act, 2013 by increasing the threshold for paid-up capital from “not exceeding Rs 2 crore” to “not exceeding Rs 4 crore” and turnover from “not exceeding Rs 20 crore” to “not exceeding Rs 40 crore”.

The move aims to facilitate ease of doing business further and reduce compliance burden on small companies, said an official statement.

Move to facilitate ease of doing biz

  • The threshold for paid-up capital has been increased from “not exceeding Rs 2 crore” to “not exceeding Rs 4 crore”
  • The threshold for turnover has been increased from “not exceeding Rs 20 crore” to “not exceeding Rs 40 cr”

“Small companies represent the entrepreneurial aspirations and innovation capabilities of lakhs of citizens. The government has always been committed to taking measures which create a more conducive business environment for law-abiding companies, including reduction of compliance burden on such companies, the statement added.

The statement said in the past the compliance burden of small companies has been reduced by a number of measures such as dispensing with the requirement to prepare a cash flow statement, abridged annual return and doing away with mandatory rotation of the auditor. In addition, they need to hold just two Board meetings in a year and the annual return can be filed by a director if there is no company secretary.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh admitted to PGI, Chandigarh; suffering from heart ailment

2
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

3
Business

Gautam Adani briefly acquired 2nd spot in world’s real-time billionaires list, pushed back to 3rd position

4
Nation

Now is not the time for war, let us strategise for peace, PM Modi tells Putin

5
Business

Sensex dives 1,093 pts as global risks weigh; logs weekly loss

6
Nation

PM Narendra Modi calls for transit access among SCO nations

7
Trending

Tired over repeated sexual demands of 89-year-old husband in Gujarat, woman dials helpline

8
Delhi

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested after raids by Delhi anti-corruption branch

9
Nation

Chinese loan apps: Enforcement Directorate freezes Rs 46-crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts

10
Nation

Cheetahs from Namibia on their way to India; PM to release them in Kuno National Park on September 17

Don't Miss

View All
UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Top News

Back in India after 7 decades; Plane carrying 8 cheetahs lands in Gwalior

7 decades after they were declared extinct in India, plane carrying 8 cheetahs lands in Gwalior

They will be flown to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, ...

China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pak-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN

China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pak-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN

Beijing put a hold on the proposal moved by the US and co-de...

BJP continuing with ‘Operation Lotus’ to break AAP: Manish Sisodia on Amanatullah Khan’s arrest

BJP continuing with Operation Lotus to break AAP, Manish Sisodia says on Amanatullah Khan's arrest

Khan, AAP MLA from Okhla, was arrested by the Anti-Corruptio...

PM Narendra Modi turns 72; President, ministerial colleagues extend wishes

PM Narendra Modi turns 72; President, ministerial colleagues extend wishes

He will speak at four programmes linked to diverse fields, i...

Here is why Putin couldn't wish PM Modi for his birthday at their meeting

Here is why Putin couldn't wish PM Modi for his birthday at their meeting

Prime Minister Modi, who is attending the first in-person su...


Cities

View All

Civic body poll: Delimitation survey still incomplete in Amritsar

Civic body poll: Delimitation survey still incomplete in Amritsar

15 dengue cases in Amritsar district so far

Contractors, masons protest shortage of building materials in Tarn Taran district

SGPC releases commemorative coins on Saka Sri Panja Sahib, Urdu booklets

Panel formed in 2015, but SGPC yet to frame service rules for Jathedars

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Duped of Rs 4.6 cr, Bathinda farmers demand arhtiya’s arrest

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

Show-cause notice to Mohali Mayor for ‘conflict of interest’

Show-cause notice to Mohali Mayor for 'conflict of interest'

Loan App Fraud: Chinese handler, who set up shell firms, identified

Monopoly at GMSH, Chandigarh: Chemist 'doubled' shop size by merging passage

Kin of 64% Covid victims paid Rs 50K ex gratia in Chandigarh

Covid-19: 21 infected in Chandigarh

BJP continuing with ‘Operation Lotus’ to break AAP: Manish Sisodia on Amanatullah Khan’s arrest

BJP continuing with Operation Lotus to break AAP, Manish Sisodia says on Amanatullah Khan's arrest

8 years after marriage, woman finds out husband is a woman; files case of 'unnatural sex' and cheating

ED raids 40 sites in connection with Delhi excise policy case

Delhi restaurant to offer 56-inch thali, Rs 8.5 lakh reward to honour PM Modi on birthday

Delhi Excise policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations; Centre using CBI, ED to ‘scare and threaten’ everyone, alleges Kejriwal

Jalandhar civic body to now have 85 wards

Jalandhar civic body to now have 85 wards

Woman, 3 others booked for murder

Cane dues: Phagwara mill owners' property attached

Kartarpur municipal council in AAP's kitty

First swine flu death reported in Jalandhar district

Man tricked into downloading app for bill payment, loses ~8L

Man tricked into downloading app for bill payment, loses Rs 8L

Contractors’ staff continue to charge fee at parking lots, matter flagged to minister

Three more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

GLADA cracks whip on owners over commercial use of LIG flats

Judicial custody for two in eatery brawl case

All accused in Patiala land scam acquitted

All accused in Patiala land scam acquitted

Mobiles found in jail, one held

Will ensure farmers earn profit from stubble: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Workshop on open source software begins

Protest against ethanol plant in Zira: Nabha residents back farm unions