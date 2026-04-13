Government Safeguards LPG Access for Consumers with Nationwide Enforcement Drive

NEW DELHI, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of India has significantly strengthened its enforcement framework to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG, reinforcing its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted access to clean cooking fuel for genuine consumers across the country. As part of a coordinated nationwide drive, more than 2,700 inspections and raids were conducted on April 11, 2026 alone. These targeted enforcement actions are aimed at detecting irregularities, preventing diversion of domestic LPG, and enhancing transparency across the distribution network.

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Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have simultaneously intensified surveillance through surprise inspections at LPG distributorships. Following these stringent checks, penalties have been imposed on 219 distributorships, while 56 distributorships have been suspended so far for violations of prescribed norms.

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In parallel, OMCs have also scaled up consumer outreach and awareness efforts to promote responsible usage and ensure last-mile accessibility. Around 3,300 awareness camps have been organised over the past eight days, particularly focusing on the availability and adoption of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders, with over 35,800 such cylinders sold during these drives. These initiatives are helping address the needs of migrant and underserved populations while reducing pressure on domestic LPG supply.

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These enforcement and outreach measures are underpinned by the strength and resilience of India's LPG distribution ecosystem. Domestic supply remains stable, with no dry-outs reported across distributorships. On April 11, 2026 alone, more than 52.3 lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered nationwide, reflecting the system's ability to maintain seamless supply even amid evolving global conditions.

The Government's proactive and zero-tolerance approach underscores its continued focus on consumer protection, system integrity, and equitable access to essential energy resources.

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