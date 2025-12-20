Government sanctions 38 railway projects worth Rs 89,780 crore in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The government has sanctioned 38 projects for new lines, gauge conversion, and doubling of tracks covering 5,098 kilometres at a total cost of Rs 89,780 crore in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Railways, these projects focus on expanding the rail network and increasing the number of trains the state can handle. The total plan includes 11 new railway lines, two gauge conversions, and 25 doubling or multi-tracking projects to improve travel across the region.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry, the funds allocated to these projects have grown significantly over the years. Between 2009 and 2014, the average spending was Rs 1,171 crore per year. For the 2025-26 period, the budget allocation reaches Rs 23,778 crore, which is "more than 20 times" the previous amount. This increase in funding allows the railway department to complete tracks at a much faster rate. The average speed of finishing new tracks rises from 58.4 kilometres per year to 208.36 kilometres per year.

Advertisement

The Mumbai suburban area receives specific upgrades to manage the 3,200 suburban trains and 120 express trains that run every day. The Ministry of Railways sanctions the Mumbai Urban Transport Project phases II, III, and IIIA to improve capacity and safety.

These phases include adding a 5th and 6th line between CSMT and Kurla and extending the Harbour Line from Goregaon to Borivali. To help carry more people, the government sanctions 238 new train rakes with 12 cars each. These new trains feature automatic doors and cost Rs 19,293 crore.

Advertisement

The high-speed bullet train project also makes progress as the Ministry of Railways confirms that "100% land acquisition" in Maharashtra is now complete. Work on bridges and other structures for this fast train is currently underway.

Additionally, the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor passes through the state to help move cargo from the JNPT port to the Delhi region. So far, 76 kilometres of this freight line from New Gholvad to New Vaitarna are finished and in use, while the rest of the work continues.

The release stated that choosing new projects depends on factors like traffic needs, requests from the state government, and available funds. The time it takes to finish these projects depends on getting land, clearing forest areas, and moving power lines.

Between 2022 and 2026, the department also started 98 new surveys for more railway lines and doubling work. These surveys cover a distance of 8,603 kilometres to plan for the future travel needs of the people in Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)