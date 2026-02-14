Government sanctions Rs 10,000 crore to power next phase of Indian startups

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The Union Cabinet has approved a new Rs 10,000 crore fund to help Indian startups find the investment they need to grow. Known as the Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0, the money will specifically target deep tech, advanced manufacturing, and founders who are just starting out. The goal is to make sure innovative ideas do not fail simply because they cannot find early financial support.

Advertisement

This new fund follows the first version of the scheme launched in 2016. The government noted that the original program successfully supported over 1,370 startups by committing its entire Rs 10,000 crore corpus to various investment funds. These funds then put more than Rs 25,500 crore into companies working in fields like artificial intelligence, healthcare, and space technology. The press release stated that the first phase "played a pivotal role in nurturing first-time founders" and helped build a "strong foundation for India's venture capital ecosystem."

Advertisement

One of the main goals of the 2.0 version is to support high-tech areas that take a long time to develop. The government wants to provide "patient, long-term capital" for breakthroughs in deep tech and innovative manufacturing. By focusing on these difficult sectors, the scheme aims to address "high-risk capital gaps" that are often ignored by private investors but are necessary for the country to become more self-reliant.

Advertisement

The fund is also intended to reach beyond big cities like Bengaluru or Delhi. The government wants to encourage investment in every part of the country so that innovation can thrive anywhere. According to the release, the scheme is "designed to accelerate the next phase of India's startup journey by mobilising long-term domestic capital" and reducing the country's dependence on foreign investment.

Since 2016, the number of recognised startups in India has grown from fewer than 500 to more than 2 lakh. The government believes this new injection of capital will help maintain that momentum. The release concluded that the fund will contribute to "strengthening India's economic resilience, boosting manufacturing capabilities, and generating high-quality jobs" as part of the broader national goal to become a developed nation by 2047. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)