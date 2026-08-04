Government says PM E-DRIVE supported sales of over 26.5 lakh EVs, pushes indigenous manufacturing, charging infrastructure

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The PM E-DRIVE scheme has supported the sale of 26.54 lakh electric vehicles (EVs) as of July 22, 2026, while the government is expanding charging infrastructure and promoting domestic manufacturing of EVs and components, according to the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

Advertisement

The government informed the Lok Sabha that PM E-DRIVE, which is being implemented from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2028, has an overall allocation of Rs 10,900 crore, of which Rs 2,322 crore had been released and utilised as of July 22, 2026. The scheme has supported 23.79 lakh electric two-wheelers, 2.68 lakh electric three-wheelers in the L5 category, 6,547 e-rickshaws and e-carts, and 55 electric trucks. It has also allocated 14,000 e-buses.

Advertisement

Maharashtra recorded the highest number of EVs supported under PM E-DRIVE at 4.28 lakh, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2.78 lakh and Karnataka at 2.67 lakh. Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh followed with 2.59 lakh and 1.73 lakh EVs, respectively.

Advertisement

The government is also focusing on expanding the charging network. Under PM E-DRIVE, proposals for 5,871 EV chargers across nine states had been approved as of July 22. Karnataka received approval for the largest number at 1,571 chargers, followed by Delhi with 1,146 and Rajasthan with 805. Separately, 691 chargers of three oil marketing companies have also been approved under the scheme.

However, the government clarified that no chargers had been installed under PM E-DRIVE as of July 22, indicating that the charging infrastructure component remains at the approval and deployment stage.

Advertisement

Under the earlier FAME-II scheme, 9,583 EV public charging stations had been installed nationwide. FAME-II also supported 16.71 lakh EVs and deployed 5,297 electric buses. Karnataka accounted for 2.58 lakh EVs supported and 1,221 e-buses, while Maharashtra recorded 3.13 lakh EVs and 830 e-buses.

On manufacturing, the government said the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) has been mandated under FAME-II and PM E-DRIVE to promote indigenous production of EVs and components, including battery packs, by manufacturers, including those in Karnataka.

The government also clarified that Karnataka has the second-highest number of EV public charging stations in the country, with 6,805 stations as of March 31, 2026. Under PM E-DRIVE, Rs 153.10 crore has been approved for deploying 1,571 chargers in the state.

For the broader transition to electric mobility, the government said there are no state-wise, district-wise or financial-year-wise targets under PM E-DRIVE. Instead, the scheme has segment-wise targets, while Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated for establishing adequate EV public charging stations across India.

The government is also providing Rs 780 crore to modernise four EV testing agencies ARAI, ICAT, NATRAX and GARC -- to strengthen national EV certification capabilities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)