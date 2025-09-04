New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The industry leaders at Semicon India 2025 highlighted the crucial role of government support and collaboration in shaping India's semiconductor ambitions.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, they welcomed the progress made in manufacturing and packaging. They also emphasised the need to establish a comprehensive ecosystem that would enable India to become a leading global player in the chip industry.

Naveen Yanduru, Chief Executive of Axiro Semiconductor, said the momentum for the "Made in India" semiconductor drive had just begun; however, it needed careful nurturing.

"I am excited to be here. The excitement is palpable... There are a lot of people, a lot of things are happening, and the momentum has just started for 'Made in India' push when it comes to the semiconductor industry. The whole ecosystem has to be built. We have started very well with the OSATs and some of the manufacturing, where it comes to foundry, but the whole ecosystem has to be put together," he noted.

Echoing similar views, Sumeet Chadda, Director of Bluesen Enco Pvt, emphasised that no semiconductor industry could flourish without strong government backing.

"I think with the Prime Minister's vision, I am sure things will happen because without government support, things cannot happen. The semiconductor laboratory was established a long time ago, but it could not do much because government support was not available. Now, since PM Modi is behind this and the government is behind this... The semiconductor industry only flourished when there was support. That is a significant challenge to be overcome, and it can only be met if the government puts its full weight behind this effort. We are all hoping that the government stays behind this. If it stays behind, I'm sure we have enough talent in the country and we will be able to do it," he said.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Ankur Yadav, Vice President, Sales and Strategy at Addverb, said their participation at Semicon had opened up new avenues of partnerships.

"This is the first time we are putting up a stall at the Semicon, and the response has been great. Several key clients have visited to discuss their requirements. We are working with many excellent partners and vendors with whom we can collaborate. We also get to know what is going on in this industry and the government support which is coming in. This has been a really great show for us," he said.

He added that initial discussions with clients were promising, with many confirming that Addverb's products could address their challenges.

"The next step would be to develop a detailed solution. Meetings have been lined up in the coming weeks, and we hope that we will close some deals," Yadav said.

The voices from Semicon India 2025 underscore a shared conviction that India's semiconductor future will depend not only on talent and innovation but also on sustained government support and robust industry partnerships. (ANI)

