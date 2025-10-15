New Delhi [India] October 15 (ANI): Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi has extended his support to the upcoming Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, calling it a key step in strengthening India's position in the global rice trade. The event, slated for October 30-31 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, will convene stakeholders from across the rice value chain, from farmers and exporters to policymakers and global buyers.

"While we expand our presence in the global markets, we remain steadfast in protecting our citizens through a robust public distribution system that guarantees access to free and safe food grains... Our approach is farmer-first and consumer-centric, ensuring that growth in exports goes hand in hand with the prosperity of the farmers and food security for all. Over the next 5 years, we aim to reform and modernise the public distribution system, double Agri and Agri based exports and open new global markets for Indian rice. The Bharat International Rice Conference 2025 will be a major milestone in our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 with our farmers and consumer at the heart of this vision," the Minister said.

Responding to the minister's message, Prem Garg, National President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation and Chairman of Shri Lal Mahal Group, warmly welcomed the recognition, saying it underlined the government's commitment to agricultural exports and food security.

Garg noted that Minister Joshi's message highlighted the growing importance of India's agri sector in the global market, emphasizing that rice is one of India's largest export commodities that remains central to the country's food and trade policy. "The Minister's endorsement strengthens the collective resolve to position India not just as a producer, but as a leader shaping the future of global rice trade," Garg said.

Moreover, the Union Minister acknowledged India's dual role as both the world's largest rice producer and a key contributor to global food and nutrition security. He described BIRC 2025 as a milestone on India's path toward Viksit Bharat 2047, with farmers and consumers at the core of that vision.

Organized by IREF in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and APEDA, the two-day conference aims to foster dialogue on trade opportunities, climate resilience, and sustainable practices in the rice sector. The platform will bring together representatives from governments, international trade bodies, logistics firms, and research institutions to deliberate on strategies for stabilizing and modernizing the global rice market.

With rice accounting for over 40 per cent of India's agri-exports by volume, the conference is expected to help chart the country's next phase of growth in agricultural trade, from traditional exports to value-added products and technology-driven supply chains. (ANI)

