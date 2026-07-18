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Home / Business / Government warns against fake emails asking users to download e-PAN cards

Government warns against fake emails asking users to download e-PAN cards

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ANI
Updated At : 10:13 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit on Saturday warned the public against fraudulent emails asking recipients to download e-PAN cards, saying such messages are fake and advising people not to respond to any emails, links, phone calls or SMS seeking financial or sensitive personal information.

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In a post on X, PIB Fact Check cautioned users against sharing any financial or sensitive personal information through suspicious emails, links, phone calls or SMS.

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"Have you also received an email asking you to download e-PAN Card?" PIB Fact Check asked in its post, before clarifying: "This Email is #Fake."

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It further advised the public, "Do not respond to any emails, links, calls & SMS asking you to share financial & sensitive information."

The image shared along with the post showed an email carrying the subject line "Download e-PAN Card Online: A step-by-step guide", with a large "FAKE" stamp superimposed on it. The email claimed to provide instructions for downloading an e-PAN card and described the PAN card as "one of the most important documents issued by the Income Tax Department."

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The image also carried the warning "Beware of Fake Emails asking to download e-PAN Cards", reinforcing that such messages are fraudulent.

PIB Fact Check regularly issues alerts on misleading claims, online scams and fake communications circulating on social media and other digital platforms, urging citizens to verify information through official government channels before taking any action. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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